Watch Live:

PM Trudeau makes public safety announcement

Trois perquisitions et deux arrestations en lien avec le crime organisé à Granby

·1 min read

Le Service de police de Granby et la Sûreté du Québec ont procédé à trois perquisitions simultanées, mardi, dans le cadre d’une opération conjointe en matière de lutte contre le crime organisé. Deux hommes ont été arrêtés.

Selon les premières informations transmises par les autorités, les deux hommes devraient faire face à des accusations liées au trafic de stupéfiants. L’opération visait deux appartements dans le secteur des rues Cowie et Gill, ainsi qu’un bâtiment commercial de la rue Cowie.

La porte-parole de la Sûreté du Québec, la sergente Aurélie Guindon, explique que cette opération conjointe a été mise sur pied à la suite d’informations obtenues par le Service de police de Granby au sujet «d’individus qui useraient d'intimidation ou de violence en lien avec le trafic de stupéfiants dans la région».

Cette opération policière a été menée par la Division des enquêtes et de la coordination sur le crime organisé (DECCO) Estrie de la Sûreté du Québec avec la collaboration de l’équipe ACCÈS cannabis du Service de police de Granby.

D’après le communiqué publié par la SQ, 25 policiers, un maître-chien et le Groupe tactique d’intervention ont été mobilisés pour procéder à ces perquisitions. On invite également toute personne détenant de l’information relative au crime organisé à communiquer avec la Centrale de l’information criminelle de la Sûreté du Québec, au 1 800 659-4264, ou avec Échec au crime, au 1-800-711-1800.

Ugo Giguère, Initiative de journalisme local, La Presse Canadienne

Latest Stories

  • Provinces to boost vaccination efforts as Pfizer deliveries expected to ramp up

    The Ontario government said Monday it is developing a web portal for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a sign of provinces preparing to ramp up vaccination efforts as manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech increases deliveries. In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted Monday the province expects more than 90,000 Pfizer vaccines this week, which will allow it to "increase the rhythm" of vaccination, particularly in private seniors homes. The federal government said that after a month-long slowdown as Pfizer expanded its plant in Belgium, it expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine beginning this week and lasting at least until early April. That number represents a significant jump in shipments to Canada, which has received a total of about 928,200 Pfizer doses since December. The new schedule, published on the Public Health Agency of Canada's website, specifies that the numbers are based on the understanding that there are six shots per vial, rather than five as originally calculated. Ontario's proposed online booking system will be part of the province's expanded vaccine rollout, which on Sunday was updated to identify adults aged 80 and older, seniors in congregate care and Indigenous adults among those next in line for a shot. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a more predictable delivery schedule will make it easier for provinces to plan. The University of Toronto expert, who sits on the province's vaccine task force, said in an interview that while the shipment delays have given the provinces time to fine-tune their plans, it remains to be seen whether they will carry them out smoothly, especially when it comes to the more complex operation of vaccinating the general population. "It all looks really, really good on paper, but it's another thing to actually operationalize this," he said. The community phase of the rollout will include figuring out how to prioritize various groups, including different age cohorts, racialized and low-income communities, essential workers and those with underlying health conditions, he said. The federal government on Monday updated its guidance to the provinces to specify that adults from racialized communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic should be given priority for shots in the second stage of the vaccination campaign, which comes after staff and residents of long-term care homes, adults aged 70 and older, front-line health workers and adults in Indigenous communities have received their shots. The advice would also see all essential workers who can't work from home moved into the second stage, instead of focusing on health workers with lower-risk jobs. The new vaccine deliveries will be welcomed by provinces and territories, which have administered the vast majority of the vaccines received to date. They will also likely ease some of the pressure on the federal Liberal government, which has been accused of mismanaging what amounts to the largest mass-vaccination effort in Canadian history. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week acknowledged the struggle with deliveries, but said things will get better in the weeks ahead, and even better in April, when Canada is expecting as many as one million doses a week. "We're approaching something we're calling the big lift," he said Thursday in a virtual roundtable with nurses and doctors from around Canada. The head of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer assured Trudeau on Monday that Canada could also expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from India “in less than a month,” pending their approval by Health Canada. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, delivered the news on Twitter after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Trudeau last week that India would “do its best” to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. Health Canada is in the final stages of approving the AstraZeneca vaccine. It also received an application Jan. 23 to review the production process at the Serum Institute of India, ahead of the possibility Canada will get its doses from there. Yet the problems aren't entirely over. Moderna — the other company whose vaccine has been approved for use in Canada so far — has confirmed its next shipment on Feb. 22 will be only 168,000 doses, two-thirds of what had been promised. Moderna, which delivers once every three weeks, shipped 180,000 doses last week — 80 per cent of the promised amount. In addition, Pfizer's deliveries will only meet the promised number of doses if medical professionals can adjust to extracting six doses from every vial. Getting that sixth dose requires the use of a low dead-volume syringe, which traps less vaccine in the needle and syringe after an injection. Canada has now ordered 72 million of those syringes, and two million were delivered last week. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada's vaccine distribution, has said those were being shipped to the provinces to be ready for Monday, though no provinces reported receiving any as of Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. Morgan Lowrie and Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

  • Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry

    NEW YORK — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S. The 90-minute "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California. “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to CBS. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.” On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019. The Associated Press

  • World's longest hockey game played in deep freeze in Alberta

    SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — The world’s longest hockey game carried on in ghastly cold weather. Forty people took turns playing hockey on an outdoor rink 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4., all in the name of cancer research. Temperatures plunged at times between a bone-shaking minus 40 and minus 67 Fahrenheit (minus 40, minus 55 Celsius). Pucks were shattered as players passed them along the boards, skate blades broke in half, pieces of masks fell off as glue let go and goalie pads cracked. The game was played on a rural property during an extreme cold weather warning that persisted for much of the last 10 days. “The players were troupers,” said Kate Gallagher, one of the event’s organizers. “They were warriors.” The seventh edition of the game has raised about $1.5 million for cancer research at the University of Alberta. The game hit the 252-hour goal at dawn Monday and will break its own Guinness World Record. The final score, according to the event’s Facebook page, was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope. “But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute,” the post said. The Associated Press

  • Vancouver police say woman tackled by stranger was 'minding her own business'

    Vancouver police say they're investigating after a man grabbed and tackled a woman who was "minding her own business" in the city's West End on Saturday. They say in a news release that the 24-year-old woman was walking home after shopping on Davie Street when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man. Police say both fell to the ground and the woman began to scream. The release says the screams seemed to scare the attacker, who ran away, and the woman was not physically injured. The suspect is described as white, about five feet 11 inches tall and in his mid 40s. He was wearing a waist-length black leather jacket, dark pants and a dark COVID-19 mask. "Every indication is that this attack was unprovoked, and we believe the victim did not know the suspect," Sgt. Steve Addison says in the release. "We also think there were people in the area who may have information that can help solve this crime, and we're appealing to those people to come forward." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

    BRANDON, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then. Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was cancelled. Jackson was then found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper. There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death. Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times. The Associated Press

  • Michael Jordan gives $10M for North Carolina health clinics

    WILMINGTON, N.C. — Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics in underserved communities near his hometown in North Carolina, a regional health care system announced Monday. The Novant Health clinics are set to open in early 2022 in New Hanover County along North Carolina's southeastern coast, according to a statement from the system. The gift marks one of the largest ever from the Basketball Hall of Fame athlete, news outlets reported. Jordan previously gave $7 million to open Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte in 2019 and 2020. Those clinics have since seen more than 4,500 patients and have administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Novant Health said. “I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement. “Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance." Novant said the new clinics would bring services to “more rural and rural-adjacent communities” and to those who are uninsured or underinsured. Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. “Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life," he said. The Associated Press

  • Call centre, web portal to book vaccine appointments coming soon to Ontario: Hillier

    The head of Ontario's vaccine distribution plan says a call centre and online reservation system will be up and running in the next few weeks to help coordinate appointments as the province moves to inoculate those next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Retired general Rick Hillier, chair of the province's COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said Ontario hopes to start vaccinating adults aged 80 and over starting the first week of March. With increased doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected this week, Hillier told Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos they hope to finish giving residents of long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes in the province their second dose — clearing the way to then start vaccinating those deemed the "next priority." WATCH | Ontario aims to start vaccinating adults aged 80 and older in March "The prime minister has said the vaccines are on the way. We're going to take him at his word. And as long as we can see the next shipment arriving next week, we're going to put the doses that we have now into arms as rapidly as we can. People aged 80 and over to get next shots "But as we see it and judge it, we'll know when we've got some vaccines to go into the next set of arms and that will be those 80 year olds, and I venture it will be around the first week of March that we'll be able to start that." A call centre and web portal will be launched to coordinate appointments. "We'll roll out in the next week-and-a-half or so a call centre where people who are not used to going online can call and reserve an appointment in a place close to them based on their OHIP card and their postal code." The online reservation system will start around March 1. Mass vaccination centres to be used "We'll roll out the vaccine for them in mass vaccination centres with family care providers who probably could come together to do mini vaccination centres themselves. That would be the most efficient way and through pharmacies themselves." He said they'll figure something out for those who aren't mobile enough to leave their own homes. Canada stands to receive more doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next quarter than expected, after a month-long slowdown in deliveries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. The pharmaceutical giant will deliver 10.8 million shots between April and June as the manufacturing supply chain stabilizes after a shaky start to the year. That's 2.8 million more shots in this period than the government had originally forecasted. The Public Health Agency of Canada said it expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine beginning this week, with 156,780 destined for Ontario.

  • Cuomo: NY should have released care home death data faster

    NEW YORK — Under fire over his management of the coronavirus' lethal path through New York’s nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted Monday the state didn't cover up deaths but acknowledged that officials should have moved faster to release some information sought by lawmakers, the public and the press. “All the deaths in the nursing homes and hospitals were always fully, publicly and accurately reported,” the Democratic governor said, weeks after the state was forced to acknowledge that its count of nursing home deaths excluded thousands of residents who perished after being taken to hospitals. He explained the matter Monday as a difference of “categorization,” with the state counting where deaths occurred and others seeking total deaths of nursing home residents, regardless of the location. “We should have done a better job of providing as much information as we could as quickly as we could,” he said. “No excuses: I accept responsibility for that.” Cuomo, who has seen his image as a pandemic-taming leader dented by a series of disclosures involving nursing homes in recent weeks, said he would propose reforms involving nursing homes and hospitals in the upcoming state budget, without giving details. But he continued to blame a “toxic political environment,” and “disinformation” for much of the criticism surrounding his administration's handling of the issue. State lawmakers have been calling for investigations, stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers and even his resignation after new details emerged this week about why certain nursing home data wasn't disclosed for months, despite requests from lawmakers and others. First, a report late last month from Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James examined the administration’s failure to tally nursing home residents' deaths at hospitals. The state then acknowledged the total number of long-term care residents' deaths is nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed. Next, in reply to a Freedom of Information request from the Associated Press in May, the state Health Department released records this week showing that more than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York were released from hospitals into nursing homes in the pandemic's early months — over 40% higher than the state had said previously, because it wasn't counting residents who returned from hospitals to homes where they already had lived. Then it emerged that top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa had told Democratic lawmakers that the tally of nursing home residents' deaths at hospitals — data that legislators had sought since August — was delayed because officials worried that the information was “going to be used against us” by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice. Echoing an explanation DeRosa gave Friday, Cuomo said the state was slow to respond to the lawmakers because officials prioritized dealing with requests from the Justice Department and were busy dealing with the work of the pandemic: “It’s not like people were in the South of France,” he said. “When we didn’t provide information, it allowed press, people, cynics, politicians, to fill the void," he said, and “it created confusion and cynicism and pain for the families.” “The truth is: Everybody did everything they could.” Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

  • High-risk offender shipped across Canada for release wins legal challenge

    A high-risk offender sent across the country to live in a Halifax-area halfway house after federal officials deemed him too dangerous for release in B.C. has won a legal battle and $1,000 in costs against Corrections Canada. Chris Watts, a sex offender who was convicted in the 2001 drug-overdose death of a 13-year-old girl, argued in Federal Court that he should not have been transferred out of B.C. when he was released from prison nearly four years ago. In a recent written ruling, Justice Richard Southcott found that the assistant commissioner who signed off on the transfer failed to properly analyze the reliability of information from an anonymous source who said Watts had made threats toward staff at a halfway house in Chilliwack, B.C. "The decision therefore lacks the justification and transparency necessary to withstand the reasonableness standard of review," Southcott wrote. Southcott ordered Corrections Canada to reconsider its decision to move Watts, and said he should be paid $1,000 to cover things such as "printing costs" related to his court action. Watts represented himself. When asked about Watts's transfer, a spokesperson for Corrections Canada said via email they could not provide specific details of an inmate's case due to the Privacy Act. Spokesperson Isabelle Robitaille said Corrections Canada "respects and follows the decision made by the Court, while remaining committed to ensuring public safety." The 2017 decision to send Watts, once described by a judge as a "cunning, voracious sexual predator," to live at a halfway house in a Halifax-area industrial park raised eyebrows at the time among some parole officials, according to internal documents filed as part of the case. It came after no halfway house in B.C. would accept him, variously citing his risk to the community or to staff. Facilities in his home province of Ontario, along with Quebec, were also ruled out by federal officials due to allegations he had threatened police in those provinces. Not long after launching his court challenge two years ago, Watts, 60, was transferred again, this time to a halfway house run by Corrections Canada in Saint John. He's currently being held at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick after being charged last June with breaching his release conditions. By 2015, Watts had served his entire 12-year prison sentence for manslaughter, sexual interference and sexual assault in the death of Amanda Raymond at a lake east of Kitchener, Ont. He'd been deemed a long-term offender, which meant he would still be supervised in the community for 10 years following the end of his fixed term of incarceration. If he violated release conditions, he could be hauled back to prison for 90 days, even if no criminal charges were laid. Over the course of the next two years, Watts repeatedly violated rules imposed by parole officers and the Parole Board of Canada. Following the sixth suspension, and after the anonymous allegations came to light that he had threatened to hurt a halfway house manager, he was shipped out of B.C. His arrival in Halifax prompted a public warning from local police, who issued a news release that cautioned Watts "has exhibited a pattern of providing large quantities of drugs to young girls and engaging in sexual activity with them without regard for their ability to consent." The Federal Court decision, which was issued last month, comes as Amanda's mother, Teresa Trupp, said she's tried to come to peace in recent years with her daughter's death by forgiving Watts and turning to her Christian faith. Still, it's a raw feeling to learn a judge has sided with him. "He should have no rights at all, at this point," she said in an interview Monday. "Mandy will never be at rest. She'll been gone 21 years, and he's still coming up." Last week, Watts was tried in a Saint John court on charges he breached certain conditions of his release while at a halfway house in the city. He had been forbidden to own, use or possess a computer or any device that would allow access to the internet, and was not allowed to be in the presence of any female under the age of 18 unless supervised. The court heard that Watts entered a Saint John store on June 2 to buy a copy of a book he'd written in prison, under the pseudonym C.W. Michael, called The Criminal's Handbook: A Practical Guide to Surviving Arrest and Incarceration in Canada. The book wasn't in stock, so a sales clerk helped him locate it on a computer that linked to the store's national database. The clerk, whose identity is protected by a court order, said Watts entered his own phone number into the computer. The woman also testified that Watts spent a few minutes talking to a teenage coworker. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

    NEW YORK — People travelled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday. Hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside Harlem's famed Abyssinian Baptist Church on a wintry Monday. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there. Many in the multigenerational crowd held photos of Tyson, who died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96. Her family said masks and social distancing would be required at the viewing. Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.” Her performance as a sharecropper's wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination. She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.” At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013. President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016. The Associated Press

  • Champlain investit dans ses infrastructures

    Champlain – La municipalité de Champlain va en appel d'offres pour le réaménagement du Parc Optimiste, un projet qui permettra de mettre le lieu au goût du jour et d'accorder une place particulière à chaque strate de ses utilisateurs. Le maire Guy Simon estime quelque part entre 90 000 et 100 000$ les travaux qui y seront effectués dès que le froid sera chose du passé. «Il y a des jeux qui se trouvent sur place actuellement qui seront déplacés ou encore retirés pour laisser la place à d'autres. Nous allons intégrer au parc des allées de pétanque», énumère le premier magistrat, qui souhaite que les efforts puissent mener à un achèvement de la démarche avant la fin du mois de juin. Le projet a été placé dans les cartons après une consultation auprès des utilisateurs. «Il y a des équipements qui ont plus de 30 ans, ça en prenait de nouveaux. Ce sera important pour nous de respecter la répartition des âges dans les équipements et les aménagements effectués», explique M. Simon. Prendre soin des infrastructures Outre cette infrastructure sportive, Champlain va se lancer dans deux importants chantiers en 2021. D'abord, des travaux de stabilisation seront effectués à la route Sainte-Marie après le glissement de terrain survenu lors des importantes inondations du printemps 2019. Depuis avril il y a presque deux ans, des blocs de béton sont installés à l'endroit qui s'est détaché pour retenir les écoulements éventuels. Une situation qui sera bientôt réglée, assure le maire Simon. «Il y a eu des tractations entre le ministère de la Sécurité publique et le ministère des Transports. Il faut aller en soumission pour la consolidation, mais on vise des travaux qui tourneront autour de 70 000$ à 85 000$», estime-t-il. Par ailleurs, d'autres travaux, pour l'eau potable cette fois, seront menés au cours des prochains mois. Les municipalités sont sommées de changer leurs tuyaux qui seraient toujours en plomb pour les remplacer par d'autres plus sécuritaires et meilleurs d'un point de vue de santé. Dans le cas présent, c'est le boulevard de la Visitation qui verra sa tuyauterie être complètement renouvelée à l'été. «Les travaux vont se faire en marge de la rue. C'est une chance, parce qu'on n'a pas à défaire la route ou asphalter à nouveau», souligne le maire. Ces travaux s'effectueront d'ailleurs du côté opposé aux installations d'eau actuelles du boulevard de la Visitation, pour faciliter le boulot. «On va travailler de l'autre côté de la rue. On pourra ainsi continuer à desservir l'eau potable pendant que les travaux se réaliseront en face», conclut Guy Simon. Marc-André Pelletier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nouvelliste

  • Military deploys recon teams to border as feds prepare border-testing sites

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying reconnaissance teams to the border as the federal government prepares to enlist the military's help in screening travellers for COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that all non-essential travellers arriving at the border by land will be tested starting Feb. 22 before they are allowed to enter the country. Travellers will still be required to quarantine for 14 days, after which they will be tested again. The Public Health Agency of Canada is now looking at setting up testing sites at 16 border crossings with the U.S. with assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces and other federal departments. Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says that military assistance includes sending some service members to different sites to help with planning and logistics. Lamirande says discussions on the exact nature of the military's assistance with running the testing sites remain ongoing. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • One dead after 2 semis collide on highway north of Taber, Alta.

    One person is dead after a serious collision between two semis on Monday morning. The crash happened shortly before noon on Highway 526, according to Taber-Vauxhall RCMP. The lone driver of the eastbound semi, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, died in the crash. The man driving the other semi, and a child who was a passenger, were taken by EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic was diverted on Highway 526 westbound at Range Road 164 and eastbound at Range Road 165 for much of the day. The road reopened around 10 p.m. The crash site is about 50 kilometres north of Taber. Police say charges are not anticipated, but the incident remains under investigation.

  • Coronavirus: Coroner's inquest into nursing home deaths at Herron begin

    The long-awaited public coroner's inquest into the dozens of deaths at the Herron seniors' residence was scheduled to begin on Monday. But before a witness could be called, lawyers representing CHSLD Herron management stopped the hearing in its tracks. Global’s Dan Spector reports.

  • Montreal archdiocese hires ex-judge to review church files, identify abuse cases

    Montreal's archdiocese has mandated a retired Quebec Superior Court justice to review its files and identify any information tied to sexual abuse against minors or vulnerable people. The archdiocese said today in a statement that Andre Denis began his work in December 2020 and will complete his task by this summer. Archbishop Christian Lepine says anyone suspected of abuses will be suspended for the time it takes to complete an investigation. Denis's investigation will look at files pertaining to the ecclesiastical province of Montreal, which includes the Quebec communities of Joliette, St-Jean-Longueuil, St-Jerome and Valleyfield. Following the review, Denis has also been mandated to audit the five dioceses, looking at the years 1940 to 2020, with an eye on sexual abuse by priests who are living or deceased. The results of the statistical audit will be released publicly and officials have promised Denis will have unfettered access to files. Denis, a long-time Quebec jurist, notably presided over Canada’s first trial involving the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act, which resulted in the conviction of Desire Munyaneza — a Rwandan citizen living in Canada. Last November, former judge Pepita G. Capriolo concluded a report harshly criticizing how the archdiocese handled the case of ex-priest Brian Boucher, sentenced to eight years in 2019 for sexual assault on two minors. The archdiocese said a 12-person committee would oversee the implementation of Capriolo's 31 recommendations to improve accountability in the church. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Parma extends winless run with 2-1 loss at Verona in Serie A

    VERONA, Italy — Parma extended its winless streak to 13 games in Serie A with a 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona on Monday that deepened its relegation worries. Parma has lost nine of its past 10 league matches, drawing the other, to leave it second from bottom of the Serie A standings, four points from safety. Verona had lost three of its past four matches and Parma took the lead in the eighth minute when Juraj Kucka converted a penalty after Yann Karamoh had been brought down by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri. But Verona was level just five minutes later as Parma midfielder Alberto Grassi turned Federico Dimarco’s shot into his own net. Both sides came close to going in front before Antonín Barák scored the winner when he headed in a corner in the 61st. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Sondage : la pandémie, difficile pour le corps aussi

    Trois-Rivières - «Un esprit sain dans un corps sain». Combien de fois a-t-on entendu cet adage qui nous rappelle que l'un et l'autre ont besoin d'être au diapason pour bien fonctionner. La pandémie influence bien sûr la «dureté du mental», mais a ralenti les activités physique de plusieurs, si bien que plus de la moitié des Québécois interrogés dans le cadre d'un sondage Navigator effectué pour le compte des Coops de l'information avoue avoir pris «un peu» (42%) ou «beaucoup» (9%) de poids depuis que la COVID-19 a fait irruption chez nous. Dans cette période trouble que nous traversons, des expertes en condition physique sont d'avis que le gouvernement provincial aurait eu intérêt à considérer le sport comme un exutoire aux contraintes apportées par la pandémie. «C'est triste, c'est dommage qu'un organisme comme la Santé publique n'ait pas pu trouver une façon d'ouvrir les centres d'entraînement. Au-delà du poids, ce sont des douleurs qui reviennent pour certains, c'est difficile sur le moral de d'autres», lance Laurie Bellerive, propriétaire du Centre athlétique TR. Bien qu'elle veuille se garder de critiquer la Santé publique, Mme Bellerive s'explique toujours mal la décision du gouvernement, plusieurs mois plus tard. «Je comprends le message qui est d'aller jouer dehors et tout ça, mais ce n'est pas adapté pour tous. Ce n'est pas suffisant pour certains, qui ont besoin de plus que ça. On aurait à la limite pu trouver une façon que les entraînements privés puissent se tenir», ajoute-t-elle. Kinésiologue chez Énergie Cardio, Anne-Gaëlle Valmy abonde dans le même sens. «Je pense que ça a été une très grave erreur de la part du gouvernement de fermer les gyms. Il faut permettre une accessibilité. Beaucoup de gens ont perdu les belles habitudes de vie qu'ils avaient développés avant la pandémie», se désole-t-elle. Pour l'experte, la perte de poids n'est pas seulement due à une mauvaise alimentation ou à un mode de vie plus sédentaire. «Il y a tout une cascade hormonale, un ''packaging émotionnel'' qui entre en ligne de compte. Des facteurs psychologiques comme le stress et l'anxiété, la fatigue ou la démotivation, la peur, la dépression peuvent avoir un impact considérable sur la santé physique. Les tensions dans notre corps finissent par se faire ressentir également. On est un peu débalançés», explique Mme Valmy. La satisfaction et le réconfort générés par l'exercice physique font aussi la différence, en temps normal. «Les hormones sécrétées par l'exercice nous font du bien. Quand on s'entraîne, on ne veut pas ''scraper'' les efforts que l'on vient de faire en mangeant n'importe quoi.» Au laboratoire Loricorps de l'UQTR, la chercheure Marie-Josée St-Pierre est d'avis que la consommation de nourriture et le chamboulement de la routine contribuent largement à la tentation d'étirer le bras et de grignoter plus souvent qu'il ne le faudrait. «Notre relation avec la nourriture a changé pendant la pandémie. La proximité du garde-manger, moins d'encadrement avec la routine des repas. Notre propre temps distribué autrement. C'est comme si la structure avait changé», explique-t-elle. «Les gens devraient se demander : est-ce que j'écoute mes signaux de faim ou je mange parce que la nourriture est à proximité? C'est ça, le défi : écouter notre corps parce qu'il nous renseigne.» Le même genre de réflexion s'applique en ce qui a trait à la consommation d'alcool. Le sondage Navigator démontre en ce sens que la consommation d'alcool de 35% des Québécois a «un peu augmenté» (28%) ou «beaucoup augmenté» (7%). «Si on prend l'alcool, il peut être consommé comme un apaisement, mais il faut que la consommation soit signifiante et se demander pourquoi on consomme», ajoute Mme St-Pierre. Marc-André Pelletier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nouvelliste

  • Suspected cases of coronavirus variant now in 2 Manitoba First Nations

    A second First Nations community in Manitoba is under lockdown following the potential discovery of a highly infectious coronavirus variant. On Monday, the chief of Pimicikamak, also known as Cross Lake First Nation about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, confirmed the community has seen at least one suspected case of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom. Chief David Monias said in a statement the sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation. On Saturday, Pauingassi First Nation in eastern Manitoba reported seven probable cases of the same variant, and those samples are also being tested at the national lab. "It was a blow. The community had rallied with the initial outbreak and they were doing their best," Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said on Monday. "This sort of gives you a sense of the wind getting knocked out of your sails. But we need to be vigilant." At the start of the month, Pauingassi banned public gatherings, cancelled school and ordered people to stay home after 118 of the nearly 500 people on reserve tested positive for the virus. The military was also called in for assistance. The lockdown was nearly two weeks old when news emerged Saturday of seven possible cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. 'Surprised' by variant's arrival The samples were screened at Winnipeg's Cadham Provincial Lab, which identified the presence of markers that may be of the B117 coronavirus variant. So far, only one case of the virus variant has been confirmed in Manitoba. The person had travelled from Africa to Europe and then to Winnipeg before testing positive. Five household contacts were told to self-isolate. "I had expected that we would start seeing more cases in Winnipeg prior to seeing it in First Nations communities, and then that it would ultimately turn out to be travel-related," Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead with the Manitoba First Nations' pandemic response coordination team, said on Sunday. "It is surprising to me that it has showed up potentially this early." WATCH | Fears are heightenened in Pauingassi First Nation: It isn't known yet how the new virus variant, if confirmed, got into the two First Nations communities — or how it may have spread. In Pauingassi, Anderson said the prospective virus variant isn't confined to a single household. "The cases are being re-interviewed. We want to make sure that any contacts that may have been missed are identified at this point in time so they can be tested," she said. "It will be a lot of continuing on the current course, testing contacts, testing people who maybe are symptomatic." She is relieved the prospective virus variant hasn't resulted in a spike in new infections. At least one of those seven cases in Pauingassi has already recovered, Anderson said. She believes that community has reported 141 total cases, of which 13 are considered active and the rest have recovered. "One thing that's important to understand is that Pauingassi is improving when it comes to the outbreak that they've been experiencing," Anderson said. "What this really speaks to is that the public health measures that are already in place have been important and have been successful." Anderson speaks regularly on the increased risks First Nations communities face from the virus, ranging from overcrowded housing to inadequate healthcare. That need is only heightened with the emergence of more contagious variants, she said. "That's why we need to look at what additional public health measures can be put in place or which ones do we need to really increase our efforts around, and that certainly would include limiting non-essential travel out of or into First Nation communities." Dumas is hopeful they will learn shortly, perhaps by Tuesday, if prospective cases of the coronavirus variant are indeed confirmed in Pauingassi. He said he's been fielding calls from other First Nations communities worried by this alarming news. "What further complicates it is that Pauingassi is a remote and isolated community," Dumas said. "You'd assume that a remote and isolated community would probably be the last area where you'd expect to find one of these variants." The Canadian Armed Forces said their efforts in the community are not impacted by the variant's suspected arrival.

  • How asexual and aromantic people observe a day dedicated to love

    Love and sex aren't for everyone. That's where the terms aromantic and asexual come from — they describe people who have little or no interest in romantic relationships, sexual activity, or both. Those feelings can make the annual celebration of love on Feb. 14 challenging, which is why activists have adopted the day after Valentine's Day and given it the unofficial title "Chocolate Day." On Feb. 15, members of the asexual and aromantic community will head to stores to buy discounted heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and take the opportunity to bond with one another. "We are often, by definition, outside of a heteronormative model of relationships," activist Justine Munich told CBC's The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn. "So what we end up doing is we get together and talk to each other about how we experience attractions and relationships, or the lack thereof." It's not uncommon for people to identify as both aromantic and asexual, but there are people who identify as aromantic and have some kind of sexual orientation, and vice versa. Munich, who identifies as asexual, is very romantic. "I really love corny dates and the whole nine yards," Munich said. Erica Mulder, who identifies as aromantic, likens aromanticism to a political point of view, and the rejection of something that is socially constructed — romance. "I personally don't experience crushes. I don't go on dates with people. I don't want to, nor have I ever really had a boyfriend or girlfriend or a non-binary romantic partner of any variety," Mulder said. Although awareness and acceptance of asexuality and aromanticism is on the rise, there is still a stigma toward the community, according to Munich. "Particularly around those who might be aromantic but sexual — if they happen to be male or masculine presenting, they can come off as players, or female or femininely presenting can sometimes come off as sluts," Munich said. The best way to learn more about asexuality and aromanticism, Munich said, is talk to people with lived experience, and supplement those conversations with online research. To hear Stephen Quinn's interview with Justine Munich, click here:

  • Alberta slaughterhouse to close temporarily amid growing COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed one life

    Darwin Doloque's friends describe him as an eternal optimist, one who couldn't say no to anyone who needed help. On Jan. 28, the 35-year-old permanent resident who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines was found dead at his home in Red Deer, Alta. The cause of death was attributed to a case of COVID-19 linked to his work at the city's Olymel meat-processing plant. Late Monday — nearly three weeks after Doloque's death and in an abrupt change of position hours after telling CBC News it planned to remain open — Olymel said it would temporarily shut down the plant, due to the rapidly growing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. As of Monday, 326 employees at the plant had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly double the count of 168 on Feb. 6. Of those, 192 remain active. CBC News spoke to six employees of Olymel for this story and agreed to withhold their names because they fear they could lose their jobs if they are identified. During the interviews, workers said they were afraid to go to the plant, fearing for their own health and the health of their families. Several described negative effects on their mental wellbeing, as the outbreak continued to spread. Operations to cease over next few days The company said Monday that management now believes the plant can no longer continue normal operations in a safe and efficient manner. Operations will cease over the next few days, Olymel said, and the company will continue to investigate how the outbreak grew so large. Less than four hours earlier, company spokesperson Richard Vigneault had said neither Alberta Health Services (AHS), the provincial government, nor the company, itself, had yet come to the conclusion that the Red Deer plant should temporarily close. The company's statement Monday evening did not state the reason for the change, but Vigneault said an assessment of the situation that afternoon led the company to a new conclusion. The rapid increase in cases had drawn a warning from AHS, which on Thursday sent a letter to the company cautioning the outbreak "has become a concern for public health." In the letter, which was obtained by CBC News, AHS said around one in five workers was believed to be infected and spreading the virus. The plant has a workforce of close to 1,850 and about 60 per cent of the staff hold at least one other job outside the slaughterhouse. A spokesperson for Alberta's labour minister said Sunday that occupational health and safety officials had inspected the facility 14 times, remotely and in-person, since the outbreak began in mid-November, deeming the plant safe to remain open. AHS said it was not involved in the plant's decision to close. Struggling to breathe One worker, who has tested positive for COVID-19, struggled to gather the breath to share his story between bouts of coughing. "We workers, we feel insecure. We feel unsafe inside the plant," he said over the weekend, before Monday's announcement. "We are hoping that they will close temporarily." "We don't know what to do.… We are hoping the government will help us." His illness started with a headache. Before he realized he was symptomatic, he had spread the infection to his entire family. With everyone sick, he said he worries how they will make rent. "We are all positive and now we don't have work," he said. "We have a big problem." We don't know what to do.... We are hoping the government will help us regarding this. - Worker at Olymel pork-processing plant in Red Deer, Alta. The union that represents employees at the plant said more than 90 per cent of approximately 600 workers it surveyed through a text-message poll said they wanted the plant to close temporarily, and that 80 per cent of respondents reported feeling unsafe at work. Tom Hesse, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 401, said Sunday the union had been in contact with the provincial government and the company to discuss concerns the workplace had become dangerous, but both had been largely unresponsive. "We've been very disappointed that, even at this stage, we haven't seen big corporations and the government of Alberta be responsive to what's become the terror of Albertans," Hesse said. The union had called for a temporary shutdown of the facility on Feb. 5. On Monday, the union said in a release that it was grateful to see the concerns expressed by workers had led to a resolution that will save lives. "It's clear that mounting pressure, from the union and the media, succeeded in forcing action on this dangerous situation," Hesse said. Vigneault said earlier on Monday that Olymel has fully co-operated with AHS "to support various actions on our site to control the outbreak." Those actions included COVID-19 testing, regular information updates provided to employees, and maintaining a list of employees' close contacts, he said. These are in addition to a variety of other measures "already in place since the beginning of the pandemic," Vigneault said. The company said the union and its hog suppliers have been informed of the pending closure. Concerns over swab testing Other workers said they felt the procedures surrounding testing were insufficient given the numbers of their co-workers who have tested positive for the virus. When Doloque died, people "started to get paranoid," said one worker. That employee said they asked the company nurse if they should continue to work while awaiting the results of their COVID-19 test. "Yes, because you guys need money," the worker said the nurse told them. The company said it did not have information relating to that specific case, but would investigate. Another worker also raised concerns about swab tests. "They send the people back inside without the result, and they get the result and they end up tested positive. So it's already inside," said the worker, who has also tested positive for COVID-19. "After that man passed away, there were a lot of people who were a close contact, and then of course they went to work and they didn't get tested," the employee said. "The next thing you know, they tested positive. It's all over the place." Before Monday's announcement, Vigneault said Olymel's policy dictates employees showing or declaring symptoms are not allowed to work. Close contacts who chose not to be tested would have to complete the 14-day isolation as a minimum, he said. 'We feel unsafe' One worker said he feared he'd bring the virus home to his daughter, who is immunocompromised. He said while Olymel has provided workers with face shields and encourages hand washing, there are areas of the workplace where those measures didn't feel like enough. "Our cafeteria is very congested," he said. "When we get a break we take off our mask, right? So that we can eat." In a recent email to staff, employees were warned they could face $1,200 fines for violating public health orders and expect discipline, even termination, should they not comply with company's COVID-19 policies. Vigneault said the company's surveillance in terms of sanitary measures in place at the plant may reflect "the quality of information and honesty," of the employee. "We have strong controls to know where a worker was during the work shift but our weakness is how an employee behaved in private," Vigneault said. "So we rely on the employee's honesty to help us." Company was compliant with public health orders: AHS AHS said its inspectors had been in daily contact with the company and visited the site on multiple occasions since the start of the outbreak to identify areas for improvement, should those arise. The company remains compliant with public health orders, AHS said. "Many measures were previously undertaken early on in the pandemic, and the site continues to take proactive steps to enhance their practices and mitigation measures," AHS said. It said health workers provided a second round of on-site testing for COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 5. Other meat plants battle outbreaks Meat plants have been home to many of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. There are currently eight outbreaks at meat processing or packing facilities in Alberta, including one at Cargill in High River, where 950 workers tested positive. A class-action lawsuit and police investigation are underway in that case. Workers at Cargill told CBC News at the time they were instructed to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 and while symptomatic. Workers at both plants describe similar environments — a majority- immigrant population working a fast-paced, high-stress job in close quarters and feeling like they have little recourse. Those people who have more access to power and privilege seem to get better protections than those who do not. - Sheila Block, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives "I find that we are here again a giant failure of public policy," said Sheila Block, with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. "We've learned a lot about this disease over the last 11 months and it seems like the lessons that we've learned aren't applied equally … those people who have more access to power and privilege seem to get better protections than those who do not." Block said the prevalence of outbreaks in low-wage, marginalized communities shows a need to look at instituting further supports both in and outside of the workplace — ensuring people have safe ways to travel to and from work, widespread access to workplace testing and income supports that allow them to stay home if sick. Plant had been ramping up production In the letter sent by AHS to the company, it largely focuses on staff responsibility — reminding workers to self-isolate, notify all employers of a positive test, or risk a fine. The letter makes two requests of management: that employees be required to be tested if they have previously not been swabbed or have tested negative, and that management monitor breaks to ensure employees keep distance from one another. Block said, in her view, it's immoral to lay blame at the feet of individual employees. She said it's the government's responsibility to set and enforce baseline rules to keep workers safe. "These are the workers that allow those of us, who have the privilege to do so, to continue to work from home and be safe," she said. "We absolutely have to have government step up and value these workers' lives as much as they value the lives of people who can afford to protect themselves," she said. Olymel is currently hiring, and the union had said that prior to Monday's late-day announcement, the plant had been ramping up production.