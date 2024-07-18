From troll to Nazi sympathiser – what David Lammy really thinks of Donald Trump

David Lammy once said that if Donald Trump were to do GCSEs “he wouldn’t make it to sixth form”.

The Foreign Secretary has come under fire since assuming the Cabinet role for his comments about the Republican nominee, dating back to Trump’s time in office.

On Thursday, he refused to say whether he was wrong to call Mr Trump a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” while a backbench MP in 2018, telling BBC Breakfast that “lots of people had things to say” about Trump.

The Telegraph can now reveal the extent of Mr Lammy’s historic remarks about the former president on social media.

The MP for Tottenham has previously called Trump “a serial liar and a cheat”, a “troll” and a “racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser” during his time on the backbenches.

He also warned against the UK falling “into the tiny palm of America’s wannabe despot” by “alienating our neighbours in Europe” after Brexit.

The tweets, which spanned four years and were still visible to the public on Thursday, raise questions about the nature of possible future relations between the UK and US if Trump takes office in November.

Downing Street insisted that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will “work closely with whoever the American people elect as president”, when asked if a foreign secretary who had previously been critical of Trump could be a problem.

A No 10 spokesman said: “There’s no doubt that the US and UK share a special relationship and that will continue no matter the result of the US election.”

They also pointed to remarks made by JD Vance, who has just been chosen as Trump’s running mate.

Mr Vance once compared the Republican nominee to Adolf Hitler. He has since become one of his most staunch supporters.

Mr Lammy has met Mr Vance on several occasions and said on Thursday morning that the pair had “common ground”, having both come from “poor backgrounds” and both being practising Christians.

Despite Mr Lammy and his team’s recent overtures to prominent Republicans and Trump’s team, his historic comments could cause friction.

‘A state visit to suck up to president Trump? Not in my name’

Mr Lammy was a vocal critic of Theresa May inviting Trump and his wife Melania to the UK for a state visit in 2017.

Mr Trump eventually declined the invitation in June of that year, because of reaction among the British public against the proposed visit.

Among those strongly opposed to Trump being afforded a state visit was Mr Lammy, who spoke at a parliamentary debate about the issue.

‘You are just a troll’

Shortly before Trump told Mrs May he would not come to the UK, there was a terror attack on London Bridge that saw eight people killed and 48 injured.

In the aftermath, Sadiq Khan reassured residents in the capital “not to be alarmed” by an increased police presence.

Trump then accused the Mayor of London of telling citizens “not to be alarmed” by the terror attack, and criticised Mr Khan for making a “pathetic excuse”.

Mr Lammy subsequently branded Trump a “troll” for his remarks.

‘He is a racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser’

Mr Lammy had been highly critical of Trump during a meeting at the fringes of the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.

He condemned the former president over his handling of the march of far-Right and white-nationalist groups in August 2017 in Charlottesville, which saw one person killed.

In comments reported at the time by the Daily Mail, the Tottenham MP said that he would protest against Trump coming to the UK, adding: “If I have to chain myself to the door of No 10 this black man will do it.”

He doubled down on his remarks in a tweet posted on the same day as the newspaper report.

‘Trump is not fit to lick the boots of our fallen soldiers’

Mr Lammy slammed Trump for cancelling a visit to a US war cemetery in France to mark the centenary of Armistice Day in 2018 because of bad weather.

The president also received backlash from US voters and politicians over his decision.

‘The tiny palm of America’s wannabe despot’

The Foreign Secretary, who in the past backed a second EU referendum, warned against “alienating our neighbours in Europe” and falling “into the tiny palm of America’s wannabe despot”.

He was responding to a remark Trump had made on Twitter about France during World War Two, after Emmanuel Macron had suggested the creation of a “true, European army”.

‘Hitler said the same about Germany’

Mr Lammy compared Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to comments made in a speech by Hitler in 1940.

‘Theresa May is selling out the UK to a serial liar and a cheat’

Mrs May rescheduled a state visit for Trump two years after the initial plans fell through, reports of which emerged in April.

The event did go ahead, between June 3 and 5, Trump met Elizabeth II at a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace and a state banquet was held.

Mr Lammy urged Mrs May to rethink the renewed invitation.

Brexit could make UK a ‘subservient 51st state to Donald Trump’s US’

Mr Lammy shared an interview conducted with PoliticsJoe, a news site, at what appeared to be a protest against Trump’s UK visit.

He praised the protesters having “stuck two fingers up” at Trump, and having “put balloons up”, in apparent reference to the Trump “Baby Blimp” which was used at the march.

‘Fascism spreads like wildfire’

Trump had launched verbal attacks against four Democrat congresswomen of colour who had criticised his immigration policies on social media, telling them to “go back” to their countries, despite all four of them being US citizens.

In a series of tweets widely condemned as racist, Trump told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

One of the apparent targets of his attacks was Ilhan Omar, who became the first African refugee to become a member of Congress. His remarks led to his supporters at a rally in North Carolina shouting: “Send her back.”

Mr Lammy condemned Trump’s words as a “racist attack on Ilhan Omar” and called the scenes at the rally “chilling to my core”.

‘Donald Trump will be memorialised as a fragile, bigoted and cowardly disgrace’

The row between the congresswomen, known as The Squad, and Trump continued in the aftermath of the rally. Ms Omar criticised Trump as “the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen”.

Mr Lammy continued to defend Ms Omar and criticise Trump for his remarks, and accused him of “galvanising a white supremacist chant” at his rally.

‘If Trump did GCSEs he wouldn’t make it to sixth form’

Trump travelled to Poland in August 2019 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Second World War, but earlier that month had caused controversy in remarks he made about the country.

In an interview, the former president was asked whether he had a message for Poland on the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, an act of resistance by the Polish people to liberate the city from Nazi occupation.

He responded: “I have a lot of respect for Poland, and as you know the people of Poland like me, and I like them. And I’m going to be going to Poland very soon.”

Sharing a clip of the interview online, Mr Lammy said: “If Trump did GCSEs he wouldn’t make it to sixth form.”

‘Dangerous clown’

During a presidential debate against Joe Biden in September 2020, Trump was asked if he was “willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups” who had been on the streets in the US. He failed to do so.

‘Good riddance Donald. The world is relieved to see the back of you’

In the final days of his presidency, Trump issued pardons to more than 140 people, including Trump and family allies, as well as Steve Bannon.