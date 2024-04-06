Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on the Twin Span bridge
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
One woman has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to police and paramedics. Peel police responded to the crash near Derry Road and Argentina Road shortly before 9 a.m., the force said in a post on social media. The intersection was closed by police but was reopened by Saturday evening.Peel paramedics told CBC Toronto three adults were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, two women with life-thr
Adele Okojie-Aidonojie had been drinking and was driving at more than double the speed limit when her Mini Cooper overturned in Battersea, London.
A two-vehicle collision near the Kootenay community of Creston, B.C. left two people dead and one in serious condition on Thursday.Creston RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 3 near Kitchener, B.C., just outside of Creston, about 730 kilometres east of Vancouver."We send our condolences to those who were involved and the family and friends," said Const. Brett Urano with the B.C. RCMP. Two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the eastbound vehicle crossed into the oncoming lan
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is slashing prices of its best-selling vehicle in a bid to clear its biggest-ever stockpile.Most Read from BloombergNY Region Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Biggest in 140 YearsTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by GoldTexas Toll Road Takeover to Cost Taxpayers at Least $1.7 BillionThe company is marking down Model Y sport utility
Prosecutors say Chase Daniel Jones, 18, had a history of speeding before the incident where his car struck and killed a woman and three children
An increasing number of electric vehicles on Canadian roadways are helping the country reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but will their batteries be resilient enough to weather more extreme events? Here is what some of the experts have to say
HOUSTON (AP) — The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month. According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilots were uncertain about ground conditions as they broke through clouds and saw the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The captain said the runway looked dry, bu
Cars as status symbols seem to be a thing of the past, according to Dave Ramsey -- and a majority of wealthy people are exercising frugality. While some wealthy Americans drive luxury vehicles, an...
Danielle Irvine said she adopted Wile E. Coyote when he was nine months old. (Submitted by Danielle Irvine)After a rough boat ride with her special needs dog, one traveller is frustrated with how Marine Atlantic treats customers with pets.Danielle Irvine booked a pet-friendly cabin for her March 19 trip months in advance so she could travel in comfort with her rescue dog Wile E. Coyote, a 75-pound malamute-golden-St. Bernard mix.However, she said, due to weather delays that postponed the trip, s
A clumsy driver caused a chaotic scene at a gas station in Prachinburi, Thailand on March 26 after she tried to leave with the fuel pump still attached to her car. Security footage at the station captured the comical scene as the driver pulled away and the attendant chased after her.
The average new car costs $48,334, though many vehicles cost much more or less than that. But the cost of a vehicle isn't all about its purchase price -- many other factors can increase the overall...
As summer rolls around, there's something enticing about cruising through town in a classic car. You may think the metal muscle cars of years gone by require a huge investment, plus tons of time and...
A 26-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday night, police say. York police were called to the area of Highway 7 and Silver Linden Drive at 9:20 p.m. after a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, police said in a news release Friday. The man was found with life-threatening injuries, police say, and he was transported to hospital where he died. Police say the driver remained at the scene. Investigators are asking any witnesses or those wh
Officials said the boy had been in a car seat when the back of the car he was in was struck by a cement truck
A new bus has taken to the streets between Tofino and Ucluelet, much to the delight of western Vancouver Island residents. The West Coast Transit is an interim transit service provided by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) and will operate between the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government community of hitac̓u, Ucluelet, Tofino, and passes through the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation communities of Ty-Histanis and Esowista.Eddie Kunderman, operations manager at the ACRD, said the service will be in place
NEW YORK (AP) — A majority of workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, are calling for a vote to join the United Auto Workers union, which is on a drive to sign up non-union plants across the country. According to a Friday announcement from the UAW, the Mercedes workers have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for the vote. Their call for a union election arrives just weeks after workers at a Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, set a date to vote
LONDON (AP) — Drink it or bin it: That phrase should have become history this summer at all U.K. airports. But it's set to persist for at least another year after the British government said it will grant extensions to several large U.K. airports unable to meet the June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology. The airports include London’s two biggest, Heathrow and Gatwick. The new scanners use computed tomography, commonly known as a CT scan, to produce clearer images. They are bein
Police are looking for witnesses after a woman in her 60s was struck and killed by a driver in North York late Thursday, police say.The collision happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road.The woman was crossing in the crosswalk when she was hit by a Mazda CX-7 traveling east on Wilson Avenue, police said in a news release Friday. She was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.The driver remained at the scene, police said in a series of posts on X, f
The truck hit a car that had stopped for roadwork, the coroner’s office said.