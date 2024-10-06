Troopers: At least 2 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash in Clermont County
Troopers: At least 2 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash in Clermont County
Troopers: At least 2 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash in Clermont County
Police say a driver is recovering from minor injuries after they veered off the road, rolled over an embankment, and landed upside down in their car in a suburban Maple Ridge backyard on Friday.Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers were called to the 14000-block of Mier Drive around noon after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.The dramatic incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle careening over an embankment and becoming airborne before crashing dow
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared he would impose a tariff on cars entering the U.S. if re-elected in 2024. Discover More: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024...
Two people are dead following two separate vehicle crashes in the Comox Valley and Coombs on Friday night, according to RCMP.The first crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of the off-ramp to the Inland Island Highway and Comox Valley Parkway.Comox Valley RCMP said a 33-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "Our hearts go out to t
A 57-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm for his involvement in a crash that killed 46-year-old pedestrian Julia Cleveland in September, Toronto police say. The collision happened in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, near Dundas Street W. and Keele Street, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. The man charged was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on Pacific Avenue, while a 34-year-old woman was
Freya Theobald had her spine fractured and suffered a bleed to the brain as a result of the crash.
A flight was delayed at Manchester Airport after a man "incorrectly" boarded it, EasyJet says.
From era to era, each of the generations will have different takes and various tastes that will change and evolve from the previous ones. This even extends to cars, with generations finding that there...
McKayla Harshaw died days before her 25th birthday in a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 75 in Atlanta
Sixteen international airlines had challenged federal rules over compensations for flight delays and lost luggage.
Financial stability, lifestyle requirements and long-term objectives are things to consider if you're a newly retired driver looking to buy a car. However, most Americans hitting retirement age are as...
Offered at No Reserve.
With both new and used car prices near record highs and sky-high interest rates shrinking buyers' budgets, anyone in the market for a vehicle would be wise to think like a frugal person when heading...
The German marque's brainy, down-to-earth leader is expert at racing a nearly four-ton truck across a frozen lake. Can he steer the marque’s EV-focused future as adeptly?
Subsidies have helped boost ZEV market share in Canada from "virtually nothing just a few years ago," economists at TD say — and eliminating them could lead growth to stall or even reverse.
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th
CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t
The rapper remains behind bars