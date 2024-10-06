Troopers: At least 2 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash in Clermont County

CBC

Two people are dead following two separate vehicle crashes in the Comox Valley and Coombs on Friday night, according to RCMP.The first crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of the off-ramp to the Inland Island Highway and Comox Valley Parkway.Comox Valley RCMP said a 33-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "Our hearts go out to t