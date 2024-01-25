Tropical Cyclone Kirrily upgraded to ‘severe’ category three storm as it approaches Queensland coast

Photograph: Bureau of Meteorology

Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has been upgraded to a category three storm and is expected to cross the Queensland coast within hours, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 165km/h.

The cyclone was updated to a category three storm on Thursday afternoon and was predicted to cross the Queensland coast later in the night.

A category three is considered a “severe tropical cyclone” and can attract very destructive winds of up to 224 km/h.

Cyclone Kirrily is expected to make landfall between Ingham and Bowen in the vicinity of Townsville.

Flash flooding was affecting parts of Bowen as of Thursday afternoon.

The Queensland premier, Steven Miles, said the government had pre-emptively declared a disaster and requested assistance from the federal government and other states. “We’re prepared and ready for the worst,” he said.

Miles said the SES had already received 146 calls for assistance – most related to sandbagging.

The Townsville mayor, Jenny Hill, said the council held a local disaster management meeting on Thursday morning.

She said the council would issue an emergency alert advising people to shelter in place from 2pm local time, when wind gusts above 80km/hwere forecast. It was expected they would shelter in place until Friday morning.

“We don’t want to have people at our sandbagging locations, we’ll have to close those, and if you’re planning to pick up any late items, please do so now,” Hill said.

The cyclone was located 420km east-north-east of Townsville on Thursday morning. By AEST 3PM, it was estimated to be 155 km east northeast of Townsville and 320 km north northwest of Mackay. The BoM said the cyclone was moving at 22 km/h.

After landfall, it was forecast to weaken as it moved farther inland and crossed across central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned all communities within the warning zone were at risk of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding over the coming days.

The bureau was expecting isolated total rainfall of about 300mm in the next 24 hours and a storm tide between Townsville and Mackay.

Emergency alerts have been issued for Townsville, Palm Island, Burdekin, Hinchinbrook and Magnetic Island. Magnetic Island residents have been advised to have sufficient boiled drinking water for at least three days in case of power failures.

The area was expected to experience destructive winds with residents advised to take shelter in their homes and secure property and belongings.

The state disaster coordinator, deputy commissioner Shane Chelepy, said on Thursday that intense rainfall and wind were expected over the next 12 hours.

Chelepy said 50 residents in low-lying areas of Townsville had already chosen to evacuate their homes and stay with family and friends. More than 40,000 sandbags have already been used, he said.

“Today is the time now to stay off our roads and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe,” Chelepy said.

“If you do not feel safe in your home, please consider moving to one of our evacuation centres or cyclone shelters. It is safer to do this during today than this evening when we’re expecting to see strong winds and rain during the hours of darkness.”

Wind gusts of up to 115km/h were recorded on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays on Thursday, according to the BoM, which said it would be issuing emergency updates hourly.

More than 120 schools across northern Queensland were closed as a precaution ahead of the looming weather event.

Almost 1,000 homes were without power in Townsville before midday on Thursday while 460 were without power in the Whitsundays.

Water police were already in Townsville to assist while the Queensland police service had 180 general members ready to be deployed.

Chelepy said he would be requesting pre-emptive assistance from the federal government for aviation support “in rescue aviation and heavy-lift capability”.