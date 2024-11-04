A tropical forecast and monitoring our local weather too

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean tracking what's expected to be Hurricane Rafael and could enter the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week letting you know what's the likeliest track and what impact it could have on Louisiana, then turns to our local weather over the next two days highlighting what our temperatures will be, rain chances, how strong the winds will be and how that will affect marine conditions, then finishes with the 7 day forecast wrapping all the information up for you.

