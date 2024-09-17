Tropical Rainstorm wreaks havoc on the Carolinas

CBC

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo