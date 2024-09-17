Tropical Rainstorm wreaks havoc on the Carolinas
Breaking weather highlights: Devastation and damage from the tropical rainstorm. AccuWeather's Geoffrey Cornish reports on the storm as it moves inland along the NC/SC line.
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
Officials reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the B.C. coast Sunday afternoon
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights Monday evening through early Tuesday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Gordon
We modelled the climate during this period and discovered episodes of intense ocean heating.
The vessel experienced some communications issues but felt they were "all good," a U.S. Coast Guard investigation found
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
Heavy rain and strong winds impact pasts of the eastern seaboard. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Get ready for another wild week on the Prairies as a slow-moving system creeps north of the border, bringing the threat for strong storms, heavy rain, and large hail. A tornado or two isn't out of the question in northwestern Ontario, either
In Rolling Hills, 35 homes are set to lose gas Monday, then 50 homes are expected to lose electricity by Wednesday.
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
Floodwater surged into homes, stranded vehicles and forced water rescues in coastal North Carolina Monday after a tropical storm-like system dumped historic amounts of rain on the area in a matter of hours.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Late season storms are bringing a punch with toonie sized hail and heavy rainfall for the prairies and northwestern Ontario this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Xcel Energy is short-circuiting what could have been seven years of bureaucracy and red tape to solar energy to its customers.
Most parts of the Czech Republic have now been affected by flooding, after days of heavy rains that have wreaked havoc across several Central European nations. Czech authorities declared the highest flood warnings at around 100 places across the country. (AP video shot by Stanislav Hodina)
Several people have died across the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania and Poland following devastating floods.
Hurricane season is quickly (and unexpectedly) falling behind average
Utah firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment blaze that seems to have been caused by cooking, officials say.