Tropical remnants to bring sprawling rains to Atlantic Canada

A taste of the tropics will spill north of the border this weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby bring widespread rain to Atlantic Canada.

Rain will push into the region by Friday and stick around into Saturday for some areas. Forecasters will closely watch the track of the system, as a shift to the south could bring heavier rain into more populated areas.

Atlantic Canada precip Saturday morning

Tropical Storm Debby made its final landfall in the Carolinas on Thursday as the storm brought flooding rains to the region. This slug of drenching rain will continue steadily marching northward over the next 24 hours, with moisture crossing the border into Friday.

While the bulk of the heavy rain is expected across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, the Atlantic provinces aren’t out of the woods when it comes to heavy rainfall.

We’ll see precipitation spread into the Maritimes by Friday afternoon and build into the evening hours. The rain will be heavy at times, especially in northern New Brunswick.

Atlantic Canada rainfall totals August 8 2024

This area of drenching rain will move into western Newfoundland on Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon.

The track of the storm’s remnant moisture is key to where the heaviest rain will fall. A slight shift toward the south could bring heavier rain closer to populated areas throughout the Maritimes.

Areas that see the heaviest rainfall could see totals of 30-50 mm by the time rain wraps up on Saturday. Minimal impacts are expected, though drivers are reminded to watch out for ponding on roads during periods of heavier rainfall.

