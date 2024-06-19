Tropical Storm Alberto Brings Coastal Flooding to Texas

Weather warnings were in effect for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Alberto formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, June 19.

The tropical storm was forecast to bring heavy rainfall to Central America, Mexico, and coastal Texas through Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The “very large storm system” would have rain, wind, and flooding impacts “extending far from the center,” the NHC said.

Footage taken by Bill Aust shows coastal flooding affecting Surfside Beach on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service warned Surfside Beach could see wind gusts above 50 mph and advised a “life-threatening” storm surge was possible. Credit: Bill Aust via Storyful