Tropical Storm Brings Soaking Rain to Corpus Christi

The outermost bands of the first named tropical storm of the season brought heavy rain, wind, and flooding to the Texas coast on Wednesday, June 19.

Footage taken by Andrew Miller shows rain and gusty winds in Corpus Christi on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Alberto.

The National Weather Service warned the Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, and Chapman Ranch areas to prepare for up to 8 inches of rain, gusty winds, and a potentially life-threatening storm surge through Thursday as Tropical Storm Alberto was predicted to hit Texas. Credit: Andrew Miller via Storyful