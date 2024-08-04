Tropical Storm Debby brings heavy rain, flood threat to Bradenton and Manatee County

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night before a predicted landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday.

Bradenton and Manatee County are experiencing heavy rains and wind gusts on Sunday as the storm moves north. As of 11 a.m., Debby was 130 miles west-southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

While Manatee County remains outside Debby’s predicted direct path, officials are urging residents to stay alert as the storm’s bands move across the region.

“Residents and visitors need to understand this is going to be a long process,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said in a Sunday morning update.

In Manatee County, tropical storm conditions are expected to persist overnight and possibly into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11 a.m., tropical storm force winds extended about 140 miles from the storm’s center.

Bradenton-area Tropical Storm Debby updates

Manatee County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, which means that tropical storm conditions are likely within the next 36 hours.

Coastal Manatee County, including Anna Maria Island, is also under a Storm Surge Warning. Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible, and coastal flooding is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Manatee County Emergency Management is encouraging evacuations for residents in Coastal Zone A and low-lying areas. Evacuation is not mandatory.

The county has opened evacuation shelters at Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W., Bradenton and Nolan Middle School, 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Bradenton.

Additionally, a Flood Watch is in effect for coastal and inland Manatee County as downpours continue. Sunday’s storm forecast called for an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain in Manatee County, with higher amounts in some areas.

Tornadoes are also a possibility. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Manatee County until 8 p.m. Sunday. A watch means that tornadoes could form.

Before noon Sunday, two tornado warnings had been issued for East Central Manatee County. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted or detected by weather radar.

As of 11 a.m., power losses were minimal in Manatee County. Florida Power & Light reported a little over 100 outages and Peace River Electric Cooperative reported less than 100.