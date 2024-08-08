Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall, drenches Carolinas again: Live updates

After making landfall a second time early Thursday, Tropical Storm Debby further inundated the rain-soaked Carolinas as well as parts of Virginia, worsening widespread flooding and spawning at least one tornado as the Northeast braces for the system's arrival.

Debby made its second landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, just northeast of Charleston, with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 2 a.m. update. On Monday, the storm came ashore along Florida's Big Bend region before moving across Georgia and meandering along the Atlantic coast.

Debby is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of rain − some areas could pick up to 15 inches −across parts of the Carolinas and Virginia on Thursday and Friday. One to 3 inches of rain per hour is possible, quickly adding up to half a foot by Thursday morning, according to the weather service. Heavier totals were "not out of the question," the weather service said.

"Numerous to widespread areas of flash flooding are expected to continue in association with Debby, with considerable to locally catastrophic impacts," the weather service's Storm Prediction Center said. "This will include a significant urban flash flood threat from Greensboro to the Raleigh-Durham area, with areas near and to the north of Wilmington also at risk."

Debby is forecast to weaken as it picks up speed and moves farther northward, dumping up to half an inch of rain from Maryland through Upstate New York and Vermont. Flood watches were active throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

The storm has drenched Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in over a foot of rain. Some areas of South Carolina are expected to reach well over 2 feet by the weekend. Flash flooding triggered water rescues, overtook roads and breached several dams as winds knocked over trees and tangled power lines. Officials have said at least six people have died as a result of the storm.

Developments:

∎ Overnight, a tornado touched down in North Carolina's Sampson County, damaging two homes, according to weather service reports. Two suspected tornadoes were reported in Pender and Wilson counties, and one caused "extensive damage" to a middle school outside Greensboro.

∎ More than 81,000 homes and utility customers across North Carolina were without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us

∎ Millions of people from southeast Georgia up though the Carolinas and western New York were under flood advisories, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of North Carolina and Virginia, including the cities of Wakefield and Virginia Beach, were under tornado watches.

Debby tracker map: See tropical storm's path as it's projected to push northeast

A woman uses her phone to capture images from the pier as Tropical Storm Debby drifts near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Aug. 7, 2024.

Where is Tropical Storm Debby?

Tropical Storm Debby was located 50 miles north-northeast of Charleston and 60 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Moving northwest at 5 mph, Debby has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, the hurricane center said. Debby is forecast to weaken over the next day or so, becoming a tropical depression by as early as Thursday afternoon before merging with a front on Friday and being downgraded to a extratropical cyclone.

On Friday, Debby is expected to move across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions before emerging over Canada on Saturday, according to the hurricane center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debby storm updates: Carolinas inundated with rain as Northeast braces