Tropical Storm Debby Spotted Off Coast of Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby could be seen spinning off the coast of South Carolina early on Wednesday, August 8, before it made landfall near Bulls Bay, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was creeping inward over South Carolina on Wednesday morning, the NHC said, with flooding risks in the Carolinas and West Virginia.

A tropical storm warning was in place for parts of both Carolinas, the NHC added. Credit: NWS Charleston via Storyful