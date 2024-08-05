Tropical Storm Debby | Video from around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was strengthening rapidly Sunday and was expected to become a hurricane as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, bringing heavy bands of rain to that state and with it the threat of devastating floods to the southeast Atlantic coast later in the week.
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit. A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
The storm is expected to pivot northward soon and move through the eastern Gulf as a tropical storm through Sunday, according to National Weather Service.
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
Dark skies ahead of an ominous storm can blur the line between harmless and hazardous. Here’s how to tell if that spooky cloud is really a budding twister
The storm is expected to be a hurricane by Sunday night.
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday. As of 5:45 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester, Hants and Pictou counties. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said. Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said. The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Tropical Storm Debby continues to rapidly strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico with a trajectory toward Florida's Big Bend as millions remain on alert for "potentially historic rainfall" from the system.
Rick Pero can't fathom starting over again after watching his home burn down again in northern California.
This humid weekend in Quebec begins with a heightened risk of severe storms and even some rotating storms. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the forecast and what to expect as the stormy conditions unfold