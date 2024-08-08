Tropical Storm Emilia to Absorb Another Storm as it Weakens Off the West Coast of Mexico

Tropical Storm Emilia was set to absorb another storm, Fabio, off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, August 7.

Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the storms spinning in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday evening that Emilia was due to absorb Fabio, but was also weakening.

Maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 60 mph, the NHC said, and the storm was forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by the end of this week. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful