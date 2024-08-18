Tropical storm Ernesto brings heavy rain and winds to Newfoundland Monday through Tuesday

Storyful

Volcanic ash covered a village on Russia’s eastern coast on Sunday, August 18, after an eruption at Shiveluch volcano following a powerful earthquake in the region on Saturday, according to Russian state-run media.Footage released by Zvezda shows the village of Ust-Kamchatsk, located on the eastern shore of the Kamchatka Peninsula, coated in a layer of ash on Sunday.According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the eruption at Shiveluch started on Saturday. The ash plume from the volcano extended about 944 miles (1,520 km), they added.On Sunday, Russia officials for the Kamchatka region said an orange hazard warning was issued for the area due to ash emission. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful