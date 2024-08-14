Tropical Storm Ernesto could rock NC beaches as it passes. What to expect and when.

Tropical Storm Ernesto, expected to become a hurricane Wednesday and strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by the weekend, will create dangerous conditions in the surf on North Carolina beaches, forecasters say.

Where is Ernesto headed?

On Wednesday morning, the center of the storm was just northwest of Puerto Rico and moving northwest at almost 16 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is expected to slow its forward speed Wednesday night and Thursday as it veers toward Bermuda Friday and Saturday.

Is Ernesto a dangerous storm?

Forecasters said Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of about 75 mph Wednesday morning, with higher gusts. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength — with sustained winds of at least 74 mph — sometime Wednesday and will strengthen as it moves across the warm waters of the Atlantic.

Over the next few days, forecasters said, Ernesto would strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph.

Will Ernesto affect North Carolina?

The center of Ernesto is likely to stay at least 500 miles offshore, according to forecasts, but because the storm is expected to strengthen, its winds could generate large swells and an increased risk of rip currents over most of the length of North Carolina’s coast beginning Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the state’s coast starting Friday and running into the weekend.

The agency’s marine forecast for North Carolina shows seas of up to 10 feet Friday through Saturday night.

A red flag at Emerald Isle warns beachgoers to expect dangerously strong currents and rough seas if they swim in the ocean. A hurricane brewing in the Atlantic can generate powerful waves and rip currents on beaches hundreds of miles away.







If you’re going to the beach

Expect to see red flags at most North Carolina beaches this weekend, indicating a high risk of dangerous conditions. Double-red flags mean the water is closed to the public; swimming is prohibited and violators can be issued citations.