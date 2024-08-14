Tropical Storm Ernesto: Track where the storm is heading as it barrels towards Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to strengthen after battering northern Carribean islands Tuesday.

Ernesto, the second named storm of the week, is "expected to become a hurricane overnight while passing northeast of Puerto Rico,'' the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time advisory when it was 20 miles east of St. Thomas and 90 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The storm caused the first day of classes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to be cancelled and cancelled flights at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

You can track the storm's path with the latest maps and models below and follow along with USA TODAY's coverage of Tropical Storm Ernesto as the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season moves through the Caribbean.

Where is Ernesto heading?

Ernesto is expected to slam into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The U.S. and British Virgin Islands and islands that are part of Puerto Rico were placed under hurricane watches by the National Hurricane Center. "If you're in those areas, you need to go ahead and get prepared for a potential for hurricane conditions," NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said during a livestream.

The storm could soak the Virgin Islands with 4 to 6 inches of rain and hit southeastern Puerto Rico with 6 to 8 inches.

The storm is expected to turn north towards Bermuda and gain strength over the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical storm Ernesto path tracker

If the map above is not loading on your screen, click here.

Tropical Storm Ernesto Spaghetti Models

Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Track Tropical Storm Ernesto as it approaches Puerto Rico