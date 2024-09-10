Tropical Storm Francine expected to develop into hurricane

A tropical storm that has developed over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to grow into a hurricane by Tuesday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to make landfall as a likely Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday over Louisiana, where Governor Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency.

It will bring four to eight inches of heavy rainfall, potential tornadoes and damaging winds to much of central and eastern Louisiana, forecasters said.

Residents in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama and western Florida are being warned of life-threatening storm surge and urged to finish their hurricane preparations by Tuesday evening.

A storm surge means there is danger of water rising from the coastline and moving inland. In some places, water may rise up to 10 feet (3m).

“You’re going to want to be in your safe space to ride out the storm likely by tonight,” said Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, in an update on Tuesday.

He added that people should have a plan to shelter in place until Thursday.

The hurricane is also expected to bring “considerable” flash and urban flooding in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, the NHC warned.

Several of the state's coastal parishes are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders. Some schools and colleges have already closed, while US oil and gas companies on the Gulf of Mexico, including Exxon Mobil and Shell, have evacuated staff and paused some operations.

Mr Brennan said residents could expect widespread power outages, tree damage and structural damage inland up to the west of the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Louisiana recently marked the 19th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and caused widespread devastation.

Nearby Texas is also preparing for the storm. Governor Greg Abbott urged residents on Tuesday to heed guidance by local officials, including possible evacuation orders.

While the potential hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, Abbott warned that "the predicted pathway of a storm like this doesn’t always turn out to be true."

"As a result we need to be prepared for the possibility that conditions could change," he said.

His state has mobilised resources and deployed water rescue teams, he said, and is prepared to call on the National Guard for support if needed.

Francine’s development follows a quiet August and early September during the Atlantic hurricane season, which typically lasts until November. Experts earlier this summer had predicted a busier season this year.

As of Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Francine, the sixth named storm of 2024, was about 360 miles (579km) southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, a town overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricanes are categorised on a scale of one to five. Category five storms are the most destructive, with winds in excess of 155mph (250km/h).

There were 19 named storms in last year's hurricane season.