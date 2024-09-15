Tropical Storm Gordon: Sunday, Sep 15 status update from the National Hurricane Center

Article first published: Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, 11 a.m. ET

The National Hurricane Center's 11 am Sunday advisory reported that Tropical Storm Gordon is 1155 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 40 mph. It’s moving 9 mph to the west-southwest.

"Gordon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today or tonight." meteorologists observed.

Source: National Hurricane Center

