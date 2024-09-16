Tropical Storm Gordon weakens to a depression

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon has weakened to a depression as it swirls through open waters in the Atlantic.

The storm was located about 955 miles (1,540 kilometers) east of the northeast Caribbean on Monday. It had top winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west at 6 mph (9 kph).

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Gordon could strengthen back into a tropical storm after it heads north-northeast, away from land.

Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. It is the season’s seventh named storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

The Associated Press