Tropical Storm Helene live updates: Warnings issued as Florida braces for major hurricane strike

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly strengthening as it advances across Mexico’s coast towards the US, with the threat of powerful winds, floods and life-threatening storm surge causing thousands of Americans to evacuate Florida.

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Helene now threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year as it is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late on Thursday.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Helene is now expected to be upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 3 hurricane later on Wednesday with wind speeds increasing dramatically from 40mph to 65mph in just over 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center announced on Wednesday morning.

The storm’s center approached the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday morning, lying between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Upper Florida Keys and Florida’s northeast coast, a tropical storm watch presides over parts of the South Carolina coast, and a flood watch has been issued to more than 20 million residents in Florida through the southern Appalachians, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Helene, now formed, is projected to intensify. As always, Florida will prepare for the worst and hope for the best.



We already have nearly 18,000 linemen staged (and more en route), and are ready with search and rescue and roadway clearing crews.



— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 24, 2024

Mapped: Wind speed, storm surge and flash flood threats ahead of Helene making landfall

Storm surge is expected to reach between 10-15 feet at Florida’s big bend (National Hurricane Center)

Flash flood risks are at 70 per cent in some parts of southeastern US (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center has tracked prospective windspeed over the next five days (National Hurricane Center)

Parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama could see the worst of the torrential rainfall (National Hurricane Center)

Tracked: Where is Tropical Storm Helene now?

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula during the next several hours where it is anticipated to be upgraded to a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast on Wednesday morning.

Helene is epexcted to “rapidly intensify and grow in size” as it passes over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it added.

With it, Helene may bring life-threatening storm surge across the entire west cost of the Florida Peninsula and Big Bend. Hurricane-force winds could also pummel the Big Bend.

Hurricane warnings beamed out to Florida and Mexico residents

Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the US, prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.

The storm is forecast to be “near hurricane strength” when it passes near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, and to “intensify and grow in size” as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico.

In pictures: Florida prepares for Storm Helene as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula

Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as the sun sets on Tuesday in St. Pete Beach, Florida (Getty Images)

Cancun, Mexico, tourist bathes at a beach while a red flag warns beachgoers of dangerous conditions on Tuesday (REUTERS)

Beachgoers look at the sea on the beachfront ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Helene in Cancun on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Life-threatening storm surge expected at Florida’s big bend

9/25 5am EDT: There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge from Tropical Storm #Helene along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula & Florida Big Bend, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials. pic.twitter.com/EorwuqPfar — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) September 25, 2024

What to know as Tropical Storm Helene sets sights on Florida

Another storm system is taking aim at Florida, this time possibly the Panhandle with storm effects all along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Helene, soon to be a hurricane, is sweeping up from the Caribbean Sea into extremely warm waters that are fuel for tropical cyclones.

