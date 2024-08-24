Tropical Storm Hone, Hurricane Gilma: See projected path of storms, threat to Hawaii

Tropical Storm Hone's forecast path takes it just south of Hawaii over the weekend.

Hawaii is preparing for heavy rainfall and windy conditions as the island is under a tropical storm warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that Tropical Storm Hone will pass south of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane briefly southwest of Hawaii late Sunday into Monday, the weather service said.

“This system is located about 310 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, moving west northwest around 14 mph,” the NWS said.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued an immediate tropical storm warning through Monday. The weather service said that “extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility.”

“Tropical Storm Hone formed in the Central Pacific and is moving briskly to the west toward Hawaii,” Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather’s chief on-air meteorologist said on Friday. “An area of high pressure north of Hawaii is going to be steering this storm.”

In addition, weather experts are predicting that Hawaii will experience an “elevated risk for wildfires.”

"If Hone loses organization and some of the rain bands fall apart, the lee sides of the mountains may get very little or no rain and may get a lot of wind instead, which could increase the wildfire danger," Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert said on Friday.

The NWS also said that the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida was issuing advisories for Hurricane Gilma. The hurricane is now around 1650 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, the weather service said. Gilma poses less of a threat to land than Hone and is "expected to weaken considerably before reaching Hawaii", according to Accuweather.

