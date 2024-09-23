Tropical Storm John forms in the Pacific and may cause flooding in southern Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm John has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and may bring flooding to southern Mexico later in the week.

U.S. forecasters said the storm had 65 kph (40 mph) winds early Monday and was about 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Punta Maldonado, Mexico.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Punta Maldonado to Salina Cruz. A watch means tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of 63 to 117 kph (39 to 73 mph) are possible in that area within 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said John was nearly stationary but was likely to move closer to the southern Mexico coast Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also forecast to get stronger before landfall.

Through Thursday, John is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain across coastal areas of Chiapas state with more in isolated areas. In areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, between 25 and 50 centimeters (10 and 20 inches) of rain with isolated higher totals can be expected through Thursday.

The Associated Press