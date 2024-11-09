Tropical Storm Rafael tracker: See path of storm as it continues to weaken

Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Rafael weakened on Saturday and is expected to remain a tropical storm in the central Gulf of Mexico from Sunday into Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced.

On Saturday morning, the agency said the storm was about 290 miles of Progreso, Mexico. Rafael is moving northwest at six mph, the NHC said.

NHC said Tropical Storm Rafael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Forecasters are continuing to monitor the storm as it dissipates. The NHC said swells generated by Rafael will continue impacting portions of the northern and western Gulf Coast. This is expected to continue through the weekend, the NHC said. These swells are likely to “cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the agency said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the NHC said.

See photos of aftermath: Hurricane Rafael slams Cuba, causes power outage

Tropical Storm Rafael path tracker

This forecast tracker shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Tropical Storm Rafael spaghetti models

Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com. Follow her on InstagramThreads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Rafael tracker: See path of storm, spaghetti models

