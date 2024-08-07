Tropical Storms Emilia and Fabio 'Dance' over the Pacific Ocean

Satellite footage has captured the moment a pair of tropical storms appear to dance over the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, August 6.

Images taken by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show Tropical Storms Emilia and Fabio spinning in unison as they meet in the ocean west of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

According to the National Hurricane Center, neither storm was expected to intensify. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful