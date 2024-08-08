Tropical wave now has 40 percent chance of developing
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
Temperatures in the 30s are being recorded in Canada's North this week
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
After a slow start to the storm season in the Pacific Basin, 4 tropical storms were simultaneously churning on Monday. Such an occurrence has not happened in 50 years, the last being August of 1974. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — Tornadoes spawned by Tropical Storm Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday, as the system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across North and South Carolina.
VANCOUVER — A "grateful" emergency management minister says the threat of a flood disaster along British Columbia's Chilcotin and Fraser rivers appears to have been averted when a massive lake drained overtop of a landslide.
A 7.1 earthquake hit southwest Japan, according to USGS. It was recorded about 15 miles deep, 12 miles southeast of Miyazaki.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In her yard under the blazing sun Wednesday, Debbie Penrose Fischer leafed through a water-logged cookbook with sentimental value that she hoped to salvage but doubted she could. Nearby, friends helped carry boxes out of her family's garage, which was inundated this week after a lake dammed by the Mendenhall Glacier let rip — sending floodwaters into neighborhoods like hers that never had to worry about that threat before.