Tropicana Field's roof blown off during Hurricane Milton

Whoopi Goldberg is wondering just “how dumb” Donald Trump is for calling her standup “dirty,” after he'd openly admitted to “grabbing someone’s genitalia.”“I was filthy, and I stand on that fact—I have always been filthy,” Goldberg said of her comedy on The View Thursday after Trump complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired