Tropics: NHC tracking 2 areas of interst
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
With just three weeks to go, both Election Day and the end of daylight saving time for 2024 are quickly approaching.
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
A raw, chilly holiday is on tap for most communities across southern Ontario, with even a few flurries in the forecast
VANCOUVER — A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Phoenix, Arizona, is a hot city in the midst of one of its most remarkable heat waves in recorded history
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
Rescues and recovery from Hurricane Milton are still underway, three days after the storm tore across Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from flooded or heavily damaged areas, and Milton is blamed for over a dozen deaths. Bianca Facchinei explains.
Renault CEO Luca de Meo's bet on a low-cost gearbox technology is allowing the French carmaker to gain ground in Europe's fast-growing hybrid car market, giving it some breathing space as rivals get squeezed by the electric mobility challenge. Demand for expensive electric vehicles is not taking off in Europe despite a European Union ban on combustion engine cars due to come into force in 2035, putting massive strain on Europe's automotive industry. But Renault, which is smaller than auto peers and was hit by record losses in 2020, is showing surprising strength in hybrid cars that use both a thermal engine and an electric one.
The Alafia River in Valrico, Florida, is swollen due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Milton, and residents are being urged to evacuate.
Emily Pike explains how wet leaves can make it difficult for drivers, especially in heavy rain.
President Biden has told people in Florida affected by two major hurricanes in recent weeks he knows "how devastating it is to lose your home". It was the second major storm to hit Florida in recent weeks, and the state is suffering millions of dollars of damage. The president took an aerial tour of affected areas in a helicopter, on his way to the Florida city of St Petersburg.
"Latin America has 99 problems but hurricanes ain't one," one Reddit user said.
As a helicopter hovers close to an elephant, trying to be as steady as possible, an experienced veterinarian cautiously takes aim. A tranquilizer dart whooshes in the air, and within minutes the giant mammal surrenders to a deep slumber as teams of wildlife experts rush to measure its vitals and ensure it's doing ok. Kenya is suffering from a problem, albeit a good one: the elephant population in the 42-square-kilometer (16-square-mile) Mwea National Reserve, east of the capital Nairobi, has flourished from its maximum capacity of 50 to a whopping 156, overwhelming the ecosystem and requiring the relocation of about 100 of the largest land animals.