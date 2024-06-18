‘Trouble So Hard’ takes a musical journey through slavery to civil rights in Charlotte

”Trouble So Hard”, a musical and narrative trip along a timeline that starts with introducing the first Black West African enslaved people into modern-day Georgia, will reveal a few untold stories.

The event will showcase four artists within the walls of The Charlotte History Museum as they perform songs and share stories about the history of African Americans spanning from 1526 to the present day.

As Juneteenth approaches, Charlotte resident Harry Taylor — who ran for Congress in 2008 and created the “Flush GerryMander” campaign to push for fair voting districts — recalls witnessing what he perceived as unfair treatment toward Black individuals he knew and liked. The banjo player and social activist organized Charlotte Black Banjo Then & Now concerts, then created “Trouble So Hard” over nearly four years with help from friends, musicians and archivists.

Banjo player Harry Taylor stands in front of East Venue Tabernacle Church.

Taylor told CharlotteFive that the performance began as a way to showcase his favorite music but grew into a way to share the history of Black people.

“The performance idea began as a way to perform cool music I like, but the George Floyd murder and white reaction (Queens Drive march) changed that,” Taylor said. “It became an opportunity to teach how this too-commonplace suppression began and continues, and to appeal for audiences to stand up [and] force long-past-due change.”

Among the performers joining Taylor in “Trouble So Hard” are:

Saundra Porter Thomas, a singer, songwriter and life coach with a social work degree from Central Piedmont Community College. She has presented in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, sang with Opera Carolina Chorus for six seasons and is working on an album of original songs.

Saundra Porter Thomas is a singer, songwriter and life coach.

Nick Tutwiler, a bluegrass and folk musician who performs regularly in Charlotte and Chapel Hill. He recently graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a history degree and hopes to teach high school social studies. He is a board member of the Charlotte Folk Society.

Kellie Williams, a singer, songwriter, poet and actress. She graduated from Northwest School of the Arts and Central Piedmont Community College, holding degrees in arts and fine arts in music. She is now studying vocal performance at Queens University of Charlotte.

Kellie Williams is a singer, songwriter, poet and actress.

“It’s important to me to note that in this horrible time of culture wars and political unrest, public education is under relentless attack — and at every level,” Taylor said. “Trouble So Hard flies directly in the face of those detractors and political movements.”

How to watch ‘Trouble So Hard’

Location: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

When: Thursday, June 27, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets: $15 for non-museum members, $5 for members, $3 for Siloam School tour add-on. You can purchase tickets online or pay at the door.

More information: https://www.troublesohard.com/shows