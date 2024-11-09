Troubled fire service announces new boss

Ben Brook was previously head of Warwickshire's fire and rescue service [West Midlands Fire Service]

A fire service facing calls for a public inquiry has announced Ben Brook as its new fire officer.

Mr Brook previously served as chief fire officer of Warwickshire's fire and rescue service.

His appointment at West Midlands Fire Service comes after Oliver Lee left his role as interim chief executive in October, accusing the service of being impossible to lead.

Greg Brackenridge, chairman of the service's governing authority, stepped down from his post the same month.

Mr Brook impressed in a strong field of candidates with his experience and ability to drive change, a statement said.

Mr Brook added there will be "much to do" in his new role, saying firefighters were committed to the mission of "protecting and saving lives".

His appointment will be ratified by a meeting of the fire authority on Monday 25 November.

Wendy Morton has called for an inquiry into the fire service [Parliament]

In October, Aldridge Brownhills MP Wendy Morton called for an independent public inquiry into bosses at the service.

She said there were "deep rooted and troubling problems", adding: "I'm afraid there are too many unanswered questions."

Wayne Brown, the fire service's former chief, was found dead at his home in January.

He was being investigated over allegations he falsely claimed to have a business administration qualification needed for his job.

