Troubling signs for Mark Robinson in NC Governor's race.
Troubling signs for Mark Robinson in NC Governor's race.
Troubling signs for Mark Robinson in NC Governor's race.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
The actress wore The Row and was styled by Andrew Mukamal
Me overhearing my mom gossip to company about me.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
Donald Trump's niece offers advice to Kamala Harris on how to defeat her uncle in the upcoming debate.
A group of customers are hoping to save the popular item by reaching out to Costco.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter posted then deleted a social media post referring to the neurodivergent teenage son of Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as “weird.” Gus Walz crying and proudly exclaiming “That’s my dad!” at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night was celebrated by many TV viewers as an endearing emotional display from a 17-year-old boy ...
"Every Brittany (but not Britney) peaked in high school." I'm sorry if your name is on this list.
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
One thousand three hundred eighty-eight days after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump appeared to tacitly admit that he lost to Joe Biden.Almost four years of denials gave way to one seemingly innocuous throwaway line, made while Trump held a press availability Thursday about immigration issues near a stretch of wall on the Arizona side of the U.S.-Mexico border.Holding up a printed copy of a graph that purportedly shows migrant encounter stats at the southern border, and which was on
When Tara and Tommy Watson found out they were having quadruples, it was a shock. "That was a really intense moment. We found out in our first ultrasound around eight weeks," Tara Watson told CBC during an interview at their home. "We went into the ultrasound thinking it was one baby, maybe two. Never in a million years, would have expected four." Theodore, Sydney, Kenna and Maxwell Watson were born on July 8. The family have been documenting their journey on social media on the Instagram accoun
One critic called him "Ann Coulter with a penis."
Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Trump, slammed former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for criticizing Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention, telling him to “sit the hell down.” “I am sick and tired of this fake nonsense. Sit the hell down. It’s enough. I am literally baffled by what I’m seeing,”…
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has left fans worried about her privacy after a revealing photo with sons August and Ernest was shared on her Instagram account.
The biggest concern for aides is keeping him focused on the issues and off controversial personal attacks.