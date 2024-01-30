Truck driver killed in SR-8 crash identified; road closures through week
The Summit County Medical Examiner identified 31-year-old Jason Stevens as the tanker truck driver killed in a crash and explosion on State Route 8 in Macedonia Saturday.
The Summit County Medical Examiner identified 31-year-old Jason Stevens as the tanker truck driver killed in a crash and explosion on State Route 8 in Macedonia Saturday.
A 26-year-old man died after a truck carrying four people crashed on a ramp while trying to evade Halton police early Monday morning, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.At about 3:45 a.m. ET, police stopped the driver of the pickup truck for speeding on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway at Guelph Line in Burlington, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette wrote in a media statement. The driver then fled police.The truck was found after it crashed at the Brant Street off ramp, the SIU s
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is telling the owners of about 50,000 older Corolla, Corolla Matrix and RAV4 models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel. The urgent warning Monday covers certain Corolla compact cars and Matrix hatchbacks from the 2003 and 2004 model years, as well as the RAV4 small SUV from 2004 and 2005. “If the air bag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments, which could cause s
The Toyota Motor Corp. said it has stopped shipments of engines for 10 models that had their output data manipulated on Monday.
The FAA said it launched an investigation into the American Airlines flight, which landed in Maui after leaving Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Russian man flew to Los Angeles without a passport or ticket, feds say.
An Oklahoma trooper who was violently thrown to the ground when a vehicle he'd pulled over for a traffic stop on an interstate highway was struck by another vehicle says he feels lucky that he was able to walk away. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday posted dash camera video on its Facebook page that shows a vehicle hitting the vehicle Trooper Jesse Gregory had pulled over along Interstate 40 as he stands at the passenger-side window on Jan. 18 near the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon.
A Leamington driver has been charged after a vehicle with a paper copy of a licence plate was found on the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.Essex County OPP say an officer on patrol on Jan. 22 ran a check on a vehicle plate and discovered it was invalid.When conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the licence plates were paper. A 45-year-old was charged with driving under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.The vehicle was towed from t
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it will investigate the hard landing of American Airlines Flight 271
The RCMP says a woman involved in a head-on collision near Arnold's Cove on Jan. 21 has succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The driver of the vehicle the woman was in had died on the scene. (David Bell/CBC)A second woman involved in a fatal head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold's Cove last week has died.The 22-year-old woman was the passenger inside a Hyundai Elantra, which collided with a Chevrolet Equinox SUV on the highway on Jan. 21.The woman had been transported to ho
At a summit on combating auto theft next week, automakers are expected to face more pressure to modernize and install mandatory anti-theft devices.
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after an occupant of a pickup truck that was allegedly fleeing from police died in a crash. The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police officers on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont., had stopped the driver of a truck for speeding just before 4 a.m. Monday when the driver fled. The SIU says police then found the pickup truck in a collision at an off ramp. It says four occupants of the truck were tak
Police have told the mother of the baby they are ‘not here to arrest you’ after the grim discovery in a pub near Leeds.
Marc Large, 49, from Sunderland, denies two charges of causing death by careless driving.
Whether that’s bad news or good news for Tesla depends on your point of view. Owning and driving an electric vehicle—compared with the many EV test drives taken—has been eye-opening. The car did 95% of the driving all by itself, but it still needed human supervision.
The M3 CS takes the best from the all-wheel drive Competition and M4 CSL to create a deeply appealing (and expensive) four-door.
Russia is manipulating the IL-76 military transport plane crash to slow the transfer of air defense systems to Kyiv, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on national television on Jan. 27.
A circus made an unscheduled appearance along an Indiana interstate early Saturday morning after a semi-truck and trailer transporting nearly a dozen animals caught fire.
"These are little weapons!"
Seeing a vintage car out on the road makes you immediately stop and stare. The classic shape. The chic paint job. The old school craftsmanship. Vintage cars are true showstoppers. Of course, any...
When you think of consummately reliable cars you can buy used at a bargain and still expect to last for years with minimal upkeep, names like Toyota, Honda and Subaru come to mind -- but don't count...