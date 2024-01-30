Truck driver killed in SR-8 crash identified; road closures through week

The Canadian Press

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after an occupant of a pickup truck that was allegedly fleeing from police died in a crash. The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police officers on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont., had stopped the driver of a truck for speeding just before 4 a.m. Monday when the driver fled. The SIU says police then found the pickup truck in a collision at an off ramp. It says four occupants of the truck were tak