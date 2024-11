Truck Engulfed in Flames on Jacksonville Beltway

A utility truck caught fire on the Interstate 295 beltway in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, November 15.

Video filmed by X user @J_Nubz shows dark smoke rising as flames engulfed the truck on I-295 near Old St Augustine Rd.

Local traffic reports said two northbound lanes were closed due to the incident. Credit: @J_Nubz via Storyful

