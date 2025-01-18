Trudeau asks Indigenous leaders in Canada for help standing up to Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations on Wednesday. From left to right: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Métis National Council president Victoria Pruden and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed. (Submitted by Métis National Council - image credit)

National Indigenous leaders in Canada say the prime minister is asking them to lobby their counterparts in the United States as part of the pushback against president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the request during a Wednesday morning meeting with leaders of the national organizations representing Inuit, Métis and First Nations. It was the first time they met Trudeau since he announced his intention to resign.

The discussion, which lasted approximately one hour, was held at the prime minister's office before his meeting with premiers over Trump's economic threat. The Indigenous leaders say they told Trudeau they wanted to be part of the first ministers' meeting, but were excluded by the premiers.

"It's not Team Canada in 2025 without First Nations at the table," said Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Assembly of First Nations National Chief.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, right, welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a panel during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Dec. 5, 2024.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, right, says she plans to reach out to her counterparts in the United States after meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The leaders said Trudeau couldn't bring them to the table officially, but he encouraged them to reach out to their U.S. contacts over Trump's threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, take over Greenland and make Canada the 51st state.

"This is an opportunity for us to stand together and Indigenous inclusion is a strength," said Victoria Pruden, new president of the Métis National Council.

Pruden said she's drawing up a list of contacts, while Woodhouse Nepinak said she plans to visit the U.S. soon and meet with the National Congress of American Indians.

"We've reached out and they've reached out to us," Woodhouse Nepinak said. "The relationships are really strong on both sides of the border."

Trump's threats an extension of manifest destiny: Inuk leader

Any attempt by the U.S. to interfere with Canada's sovereignty would come up against land claim agreements, treaties, governance and the constitutionally protected rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, according to the national Indigenous leaders.

Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which advocates for the interests of Inuit in Canada, called Trump's rhetoric an extension of manifest destiny — the belief of 19th-century American settlers that they were destined to expand westward across North America.

"We know what it's like to lose control over our homeland, and we will do everything we can to guard against that now," said Obed, who is also vice-president of the Inuit Cricumpolar Council, which represents Inuit in Canada, Russia, Alaska and Greenland.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed co-chair the meeting of Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee in Ottawa on May 9, 2024.

Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said national Indigenous leaders must have an official role within Team Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Indigenous leaders expressed their disappointment with Trudeau at their exclusion from the overall Team Canada approach.

They say they want to be included in all future first ministers' meetings and be treated as equals.

"We are a necessary part of the Canadian response," Obed said.

"We will do our part, but we also need to have a full and complete understanding not only from our government, but also from other Indigenous leaders across North America and Greenland to ensure that we're being constructive and helpful in this moment."

Likely last meeting with Trudeau as PM

The meeting was the first time Pruden met with Trudeau since being elected last December and it may have been her last. She said Trudeau told the leaders their discussion on Wednesday could be the final time they meet face-to-face in his capacity as prime minister.

Although most of the talks focused on Canada-U.S. relations, Pruden said there was an opportunity to thank Trudeau for his work in advancing the federal government's relationship with Indigenous people, and reflect on all that's at stake.

"We're facing such a drastic potential change in terms of tariffs, the impact on our people, economies," Pruden said. "It's a profound moment."