Trudeau attends General Assembly where Biden makes final UN speech

Kelly Geraldine Malone
NEW YORK — U.S. President Joe Biden reflected on the motivation behind his decision to step away from politics and sent a message of unity to global leaders gathered at a time of increasing division and geopolitical instability.

"My fellow leaders, let's never forget, some things are more important than staying in power," Biden said at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday.

"It’s your people that matter the most," he said in his final address to the General Assembly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked on as Biden stressed the importance of multilateralism, a theme that has been common to Trudeau's speeches in recent years as well.

When Biden came to office nearly four years ago, he pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage. He spoke about his vision for how the world comes together to solve problems.

But, near the end of his speech, Biden urged leaders to remember whom they serve.

"Never forget we are here to serve the people, not the other way around," he said.

Biden removed himself from the U.S. presidential race in July amid growing concern over his mental acuity and ability to win re-election following a disastrous debate with former Republican president Donald Trump.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has since ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the razor-thin race to the White House in November.

Trump has often campaigned on America taking a step back from its role on the global stage, but Biden's speech to the yearly gathering of world leaders at the United Nations said that's the wrong approach.

On his final day at the United Nations on Tuesday, Trudeau was presented with the Order of Freedom by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of assembly, a Ukrainian official said the honour was for outstanding personal contributions in strengthening interstate co-operation, and supporting state sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"You are a great friend of us," Zelenskyy said.

Trudeau said he accepted the award on behalf of all Canadians.

"We stand with you in this fight that is your fight, but that is all of our fight for democracy, for sovereignty, for territorial integrity," the prime minister said.

Trudeau will return to Canadian soil Wednesday as his government faces its first test in the House of Commons since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre introduced a motion of non-confidence in the government in the House of Commons Tuesday morning.

MPs can vote remotely but they must be in Canada to do so, requiring Trudeau to be back in Canada in time for the vote.

The New Democrats and Bloc Québécois have both indicated plans to vote against the Conservative motion, which would prevent Trudeau's government from falling.

Trudeau addressed the confidence vote during an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night. He admitted there's frustration and people are having trouble paying for groceries, rent or gas, but Trudeau said he was going to keep fighting.

The prime minister stood by his vision for leadership Tuesday.

"Every politician has a choice about why they serve, of what they are trying to do, how they are trying to help," Trudeau said during a news conference.

"My focus is very much, and always has been, on how to serve Canadians and build a better future. That’s not what we are seeing from the Conservative party.”

The prime minister arrived in New York on Sunday and delivered remarks to the Summit of the Future, telling leaders they can choose to stick their heads in the sand or come together to confront global challenges.

Trudeau attended high-level meetings about innovating for a sustainable future and took part in an armchair discussion hosted by Canadian entertainer Lilly Singh, a UN sustainable development goals advocate, who joked the prime minister brought her Tim Hortons coffee. The prime minister also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss shared priorities on the environment and putting a price on carbon.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will deliver Canada's national statement later during the UN General Assembly. The speech will emphasize "Canada's commitment to promoting multilateral co-operation, human rights, democracy and the rule of law," a news release from her office said.

During Biden's wide-ranging address, the president urged countries to continue their support for Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.

"We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away," Biden said.

Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.

Last year, Zelenskyy took centre stage at the United Nations, but this year the conflict in the Middle East also weighs heavy at the annual gathering.

“Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest," Biden said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

