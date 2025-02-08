Trudeau caught on hot mic saying Trump is serious about annexing Canada

Justin Trudeau has been caught on a live microphone warning Canadian business leaders that Donald Trump was serious about wanting to annex Canada.

The Canadian prime minister, who is due to stand down later this year, described Mr Trump’s ambition to turn the US’s northern neighbour into the 51st state as a “real thing”.

He made his remarks in a closed-door session, unaware that the microphone he had been using was still turned on, which led to them being broadcast on a loudspeaker.

“Mr Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing. In my conversations with him on…” he said before the microphone was turned off.

Mr Trudeau made the comments to business and labour leaders in a closed door meeting at a US-Canada summit in Toronto on Friday.

According to Canadian media, Mr Trudeau said he believed that the US president coveted the country’s rich mineral deposits.

He reportedly said: “They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state.”

Mr Trudeau’s remarks were confirmed on X by Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour.

“Yes, I can confirm that Trudeau said his assessment is that what Trump really wants is not action on fentanyl or immigration or even the trade deficit, what he really wants is to either dominate Canada or take it outright,” he wrote.

Mr Trump has made little secret of his global ambitions, saying the US should take over the Panama Canal – if necessary, by force.

He has also said the US should take over Greenland, which is part of Denmark.

Mr Trudeau’s remarks will underline his difficult relationship with Mr Trump, despite his efforts to mollify the then president-elect at a meeting at Mar-a-Lago last year.

It is feared that two countries are on the brink of a trade war after Mr Trump announced plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports.

He has put the plans on hold for a month, after Canada agreed to tighten controls on its border to stem the flow of illegal drugs and migrants into the US.

But at the same time Canada has drawn up plans to retaliate.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Canada’s largest province, has started stripping US alcohol from its shelves.

Last year, Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier, threatened to cut off energy supplies to the US if Mr Trump pressed ahead with the tariffs.

The Telegraph has approached Mr Trudeau’s office for comment.