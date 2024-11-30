Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump amid tensions over tariff threats

This combination of pictures created on November 29, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming US leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.

The unannounced meeting came at the end of a week that has seen Canada as well as Mexico scramble to blunt the impact of Trump's trade threats, which experts have warned could also hit US consumers hard.

A smiling Trudeau was seen exiting a hotel in West Palm Beach before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, making him the latest high-profile guest of Trump, whose impending second term -- which starts in January -- is already overshadowing the last few months of President Joe Biden's administration.

