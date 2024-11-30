Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump amid tensions over tariff threats
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Florida on Friday for a dinner with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The unnannounced meeting came amid escalating tensions over Trump’s pledge to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports, a move that could strain trade relations between the two nations.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming US leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
The unannounced meeting came at the end of a week that has seen Canada as well as Mexico scramble to blunt the impact of Trump's trade threats, which experts have warned could also hit US consumers hard.
A smiling Trudeau was seen exiting a hotel in West Palm Beach before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, making him the latest high-profile guest of Trump, whose impending second term -- which starts in January -- is already overshadowing the last few months of President Joe Biden's administration.
Sheinbaum later said she had discussed US-supported anti-migration policies that have long been in place in Mexico.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Trump vows to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada
China, Mexico chide Trump over trade war threats
Canada curtails immigration to halt population growth