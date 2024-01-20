Trudeau leads dog sled to explore Iqaluit

STORY: Trudeau participated in activities such as piloting a dog sled and fitting a block of snow to an igloo.

Trudeau signed a devolution agreement on Thursday with Premier P.J. Akeeagok, granting the territory the right to collect royalties that would otherwise go to the federal government.

Nunavut, created in 1999, was the only one of Canada's three northern territories that had not negotiated devolution. Talks on the agreement started in October 2014. Nunavut is home to some of the minerals critical for battery production. Canada has pledged billions in incentives to woo companies involved in all levels of the electric vehicle supply chain as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.