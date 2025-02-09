Trudeau says powering AI without compromising climate change is a G7 priority

Anja Karadeglija
·5 min read

PARIS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that developing more electricity to power artificial intelligence will be a key priority of the G7 this year, as Canada assumes the presidency of the multinational body.

Trudeau said Sunday that this increased power generation shouldn't come at the expense of addressing climate change, pushing nuclear energy as a priority.

"With our G7 partners, we will be working to make sure the innovators have access to clean, reliable energy to power AI without hindering the fight against climate change," Trudeau told the roundtable, which included Canadian and French officials, plus representatives from tech companies like Amazon, Dell and IBM.

"To do so, we must build the infrastructure necessary to achieve this at the speed that matches AI development, and nuclear technologies will be a crucial part of the solution."

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister added that at the same time "just as much thought' needs to be put in to ways to reduce the energy demand of AI. The technology notably requires a significant amount of electricity for necessary computing power.

Following this roundtable, Trudeau will have a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trudeau is scheduled to attend the AI Action Summit in Paris Monday.

Experts say the AI Action Summit is a chance to demonstrate Canada’s strength when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Florian Martin-Bariteau, research chair in technology and society at the University of Ottawa, said "it's important to position Canada and to remind people that Canada has something to say."

Martin-Bariteau said Canada has been a leader in AI governance, citing the 2017 Montreal declaration on responsible AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Canada and France also jointly launched the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, which is now being integrated with the OECD. At the time, the Canadian government described it as an international collaboration involving "projects focused on ensuring AI is human-centred by design and fostering public trust in its use."

Trudeau is scheduled to speak at a closing ceremony of an informal ministerial meeting related to that partnership Sunday.

Both initiatives predate the emergence of widely-available generative AI that has invigorated the conversation around AI safety and regulation in the past few years.

Since the launch of ChatGPT brought the issue into the forefront, there have been two international meetings, largely focused on AI safety and risk. The first took place at Bletchley Park in the U.K. in 2023, and the second in Soeul, South Korea, in 2024.

The two-day summit in Paris will have a broader focus, looking at questions including AI and the public interest, the future of work, innovation and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Paris meeting will be co-chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, while U.S. Vice President JD Vance and China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang are also expected to attend.

France says nearly 100 heads of state and government and almost 1,000 civil society stakeholders from about 100 countries are expected to take part.

Rowan Wilkinson, a research analyst for the digital society program at Chatham House in the U.K., said Trudeau’s attendance demonstrates and supports current Canadian policy efforts and said the country’s "academic excellence on this topic also needs to be embraced."

"The summit is an opportunity for Trudeau to signal his commitment to this transformative technology and Canada’s role on the global stage," she said.

But while Canada’s research strength in AI has been widely recognized, critics have taken issue with some aspects of the country’s AI efforts, including that it has been slow to commercialize the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the Liberal government has lauded its AI regulation bill, some said the government was too slow to get it through Parliament, and the bill now looks likely to die on the order paper ahead of an anticipated spring election.

Martin-Bariteau said heads of state could issue a joint statement at the summit, and that countries tend to follow up such statements at the national level.

He said the joint statement on AI safety issued at the first meeting in Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom was one of the successes of that 2023 summit, and most of the countries who signed on are now "building capacity at the national level."

The countries represented at that meeting also asked Yoshua Bengio, one of the Canadian "godfathers" of AI, to lead efforts to put together an international report on AI safety. The report, which incorporates input from 96 AI experts from around the world, was focused on general-purpose AI and was released in late January.

It says some of AI's potential harms are well-known, including the use of technology for scams, non-consensual intimate images, child sexual abuse material, the risk of bias in system outputs and privacy violations.

It says as general-purpose AI gains more capabilities, more risks are emerging, including "large-scale labour market impacts, AI-enabled hacking or biological attacks, and society losing control over general-purpose AI."

Wilkinson said Bengio’s report is "a timely, comprehensive reminder of the risks and capabilities of general-purpose AI systems and will likely be a conversation-starter over the summit."

At the 2024 AI summit in Seoul, world leaders agreed to build a network of publicly backed safety institutes to advance research and testing of the technology. Canada announced the launch of the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute in November.

Nicolas Papernot, co-director of the institute's research program, said its work will be grounded in Bengio’s report as it pursues questions about bias, the robustness of AI systems and their predictions and the potential for privacy breaches.

Papernot said the Canadian institute is "in touch with a lot of these parallel institutes. The idea is essentially to have a shared agenda for research."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • European trip gives PM a chance to tout Canada's AI efforts, strengthen ties: experts

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s five-day visit to Europe offers Canada an opportunity to shore up its relationship with the European Union and show Canadian leadership in artificial intelligence regulation, experts say.

  • Aga Khan's funeral service held in Portugal ahead of private burial ceremony in Egypt

    The funeral of Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, has taken place in Lisbon. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Spain's King Emeritus Juan Carlos were among the dignitaries who attended Saturday's private ceremony for His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini at the Ismaili community center. Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the mayor of Lisbon were also among the mourners.

  • Ontario PCs, Liberals try to reach voters where they are — watching the Super Bowl

    The Liberal party confirmed it will run two 30-second ads broadcast during tonight’s Super Bowl pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Creation must remain ‘fundamentally human’, says expert ahead of Paris AI summit

    Ahead of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris next week, the French Culture Ministry is holding a public event this weekend, hoping to spark interest in AI, as the country aims to keep up with the competition in the sector from the United States and China. France is hoping the summit, to be attended by world leaders as well as tech experts, will reinforce its leading European position, in a battle that is for now largely being played out between the US and China.The country also ho

  • East St. Paul mayor breached election bylaw, conflict of interest act while working as councillor: ombudsman

    A former East St. Paul councillor, who is now mayor, breached municipal and provincial bylaws by using the municipality's logo in their mayoral campaign and participating in a vote in which she had a personal interest, the Manitoba Ombudsman has found.The independent office received a complaint regarding separate incidents involving a councillor who became a mayoral candidate in the 2022 election for the rural municipality just northeast of Winnipeg.The ombudsman's report on the complaint, relea

  • Canadians worried about relations between Muslim and Jewish communities, survey says

    OTTAWA — As conflicts continue to erupt around the globe, a new survey suggests that Canadians are anxious about relationships between groups here at home — particularly between Muslim and Jewish Canadians.

  • Strong low will hit Atlantic Canada with weekend snow

    A low pressure system could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of Atlantic Canada. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.

  • Beniers scores on overtime power play to cap Kraken's rally in 3-2 victory over Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matty Beniers scored on a power play at 2:58 of overtime after the Seattle Kraken overcame a late two-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

  • By The Numbers: Super Bowl

    A look at the numbers behind Sunday’s big game as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles with franchise and league records on the line.

  • Strong security presence on Bourbon Street in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl

    More than 125,000 visitors — including President Donald Trump — are expected to converge on the Big Easy this week for days of revelry capped off by the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome to crown this season's NFL champion.

  • Jake Allen's 34-save effort against his former team highlights Devils' 4-0 win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 34 saves and shut out his former team as the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Saturday.

  • Paris AI Summit: Canadian fund Brookfield to invest €20 billion in France

    As Paris prepares to host a global artificial intelligence (AI) summit next week, Canadian fund Brookfield is set to invest €20 billion ($21 billion) by 2030 to help build data centres in France, according to a French media report. Canadian fund Brookfield will invest 20 billion euros ($21 billion) by 2030 to help build data centres crucial to artificial intelligence development in France, a source close to the deal told AFP on Saturday.Confirming reports in the La Tribune Dimanche newspaper, th

  • Daniel Noboa expected to triumph in Ecuador presidential race on security promises

    QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) -Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa looks likely to win Sunday's presidential election, as voters rally behind his promises to fight crime, despite critiques from his opponents that he has not done enough and the possibility the vote could move to a run-off. Noboa, first elected in 2023 to finish out his predecessor's term, says his deployment of the military on the streets and within prisons, among other measures, has reduced violent deaths by 15%, led to a drastic fall in prison violence, and facilitated the capture of major gang leaders. His 15 opponents have said that more needs to be done to fight the drug trade-related crime that has rocked Ecuador in recent years, but some of their proffered solutions would require tricky legislative approval or constitutional changes.

  • One dead in multi-vehicle crash that closed Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont.: police

    Police say one person is dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Orillia, Ont., in snowy weather Friday morning.

  • Everything you need to know about Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes

    Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The pair have been together for more than 10 years and share three children.

  • 2 more leader visits to Waterloo region: A look at 2nd week of campaign in Waterloo region and area

    Local candidates continue their campaign efforts this week by knocking on doors, ordering signs and preparing for events.Candidates continue to file their paperwork with Elections Ontario. As they do, they're officially listed as running for the seat in their riding.Two more party leaders visited the region this week, meaning now all four leaders of the major parties — those that had MPPs at Queen's Park in the most recent session — have visited Waterloo region.Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford visits

  • 'You can do it,' says this Sanirajak, Nunavut, man to others who live with a disability

    Tyrone Apak is proud to call himself a deaf person — but it's taken him many years to come to terms with his disability. The 25-year-old resident of Sanirajak, Nunavut, started to lose his hearing when he was just a toddler, though he only realized he was deaf when he started school.His words are interpreted by his American sign language (ASL) teacher, Dinah Pikuyak. "I used to use implants at school at first. I was struggling a little," he said.Pikuyak first started working with Apak in Grade 5

  • Five Thai hostages held by Hamas in Gaza finally return home

    About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel when the war started, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry, the vast majority in agriculture.View on euronews

  • Early votes cast in Kosovo capital in parliamentary election set to be key test for prime minister

    Eligible voters, including those of the diaspora, were casting ballots to elect 120 lawmakers among 26 political groupings and one independent candidate in a vote held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. This is the first time since independence in 2008 that Kosovo's parliament has completed a full four-year mandate. (AP video by Florent Bajrami)

  • A look at Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Marit Stiles

    Marit Stiles has led the Ontario New Democratic Party since 2023.