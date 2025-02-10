Trudeau in Paris for AI summit as Trump set to announce tariffs

PARIS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Paris today for a global summit on artificial intelligence, as U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to announce steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada.

Trump said Sunday he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including from Canada.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said again he wants to see Canada become a U.S. state, after being asked about Trudeau’s comments on Friday in which Trudeau told a group of business leaders that Trump is not joking.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is also in Paris for the AI Action Summit, which begins today.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear whether the two will meet, as no meeting has been announced to date.

Both Canada and Mexico were granted at least 30-day reprieves from the Trump's broad-based tariff threat being realized just last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press