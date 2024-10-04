Canada announces funding for African countries, scientific research at Francophonie

Nojoud Al Mallees
·1 min read

PARIS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce funding to support French-speaking African countries and initiatives to promote the French language in the Francophonie.

Trudeau is expected to announce the funding Saturday as he wraps up a visit to France for the Francophonie summit.

The federal government will direct $16 million to support access to education, women and girls, youth health and the safety of communities in French-speaking African countries.

Ottawa is also earmarking $1.6 million for scientific research in French, student mobility and youth employability as well as expanding content on a French-language streaming platform.

Trudeau participated in an armchair discussion on artificial intelligence on Friday, while leaders held a session on challenges for French-speaking citizens in the digital age.

The Francophonie summit takes place every two years and gives French-speaking countries a chance to discuss how to promote their shared language while strengthening ties.

This year, leaders are also focused on the ongoing and widening war in the Middle East, which is affecting Lebanon, a member state of the Organisation de la Francophonie.

The Israeli military on Thursday warned people to evacuate a city and other communities in southern Lebanon that are north of a UN-declared buffer zone, signalling that it may widen a ground operation launched earlier this week against the Hezbollah militant group.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will have a conversation with Lebanon's information minister during the summit. She also met with her French counterpart on Friday to discuss how to bring peace and stability to the Middle East.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

