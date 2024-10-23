Trudeau, trailing in polls, meets legislators unhappy with his leadership

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday met legislators from his ruling Liberals, some of whom blame him for the party's poor showing in the polls and want him to quit after nine years in power.

While Trudeau is in no immediate danger, since he cannot be pushed out, the public display of unhappiness is among the most serious political challenges he has faced. Major parties usually meet on Wednesdays, but the circumstances this time are unusual.

Trudeau insists he will lead the Liberals into the next election, which must be held by the end of October 2025, even though surveys of public opinion suggest that with him at the helm, the party will lose badly to the official opposition Conservatives.

A Nanos Research poll released on Oct. 15 put the Conservatives on 39% public support, with the Liberals well behind on 23% and the rival left-leaning New Democrats on 21%. Such a result on election day would give the Conservatives a comfortable majority.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said 24 of the party's 153 legislators had signed a letter calling on Trudeau to go.

Ken McDonald, a Liberal parliamentarian from Atlantic Canada who is not standing in the next election, said ahead of the meeting that some of those who signed the letter "are worried because of the polling that is going constantly down."

Wayne Long, another legislator from the same region, said if the party had a new leader it could beat the Conservatives, who blame Trudeau for rising prices and a housing crisis.

There is no mechanism to oust Trudeau. Unlike Australia, where leaders are elected by legislators, Canadian party chiefs are chosen by members at a special convention.

Unhappiness with Trudeau bubbled up after the party lost two of its safest parliamentary seats in special elections in June and September.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Aurora Ellis)