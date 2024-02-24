Trudeau visits Kyiv to mark two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv to take part in a display of international solidarity as the world marks two years since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau is making the unannounced visit for a day of ceremonies, meetings and remembrance alongside other international leaders.

It was two years ago today that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that soon evolved into a grinding, full-scale conflict with no end in sight.

“Despite Russia's unrelenting attacks, Ukraine continues to demonstrate unwavering courage," Trudeau said in a statement Friday on the eve of the anniversary.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their communities, their land, their identity, and their heritage. But they are also fighting for our collective future. They are fighting to remind the world that democracy is both important enough to die for and strong enough to win."

As he has done from the outset, Trudeau again vowed to ensure Canada stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes to secure victory.

But the federal government has yet to deliver all military aid it has promised, prompting critics to accuse the prime minister of going back on his word.

Trudeau is expected to spend today participating in several ceremonies, including a wreath-laying, before ending the day with a joint news conference.

"This day serves as a reminder of what Ukraine is fighting for — the values of freedom, justice, and democracy," he said.

"Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering and unequivocal. We will defend a future for Ukraine that’s written by Ukrainians. We will defend a Ukraine that stands strong and free. And we will be with Ukraine in this courageous fight for as long as it takes."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press