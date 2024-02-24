Trudeau visits Ukraine to mark second anniversary of Russian invasion

KYIV, Ukraine — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv to take part in a display of international solidarity as the world marks two years since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau is making the unannounced visit for a day of ceremonies, meetings and remembrance alongside other international leaders.

It was two years ago today that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that soon evolved into a grinding, full-scale conflict with no end in sight.

Trudeau has repeatedly vowed to ensure Canada stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes to secure victory.

But the federal government has yet to deliver all military aid it has promised, prompting critics to accuse the prime minister of going back on his word.

Trudeau is expected to participate in several ceremonies, including a wreath-laying, before ending the day with a joint news conference.

