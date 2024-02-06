True Detective: Night Country's next episode set to stream early

HBO

True Detective: Night Country's next episode is set to get an early streaming release due to this weekend's Super Bowl.

The huge championship game will no doubt be dominating the US TV agenda on Sunday evening (February 11), and as such HBO has decided to release the next episode of Night Country on Friday (February 9).

Episode 5 will be available on Max in the US from 9pm ET that day, though the episode will still be broadcast in its usual Sunday slot at 9pm ET as well.

The latest season of the crime anthology stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and follows two detectives investigating the disappearance of eight men at an Alaskan research station.

Night Country debuted last month to huge acclaim, initially earning a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (it currently stands at 93%).

In Digital Spy's five-star verdict, we said: "After its highly-praised first season was followed up by a couple of duds, True Detective is back to its roots with a standout fourth outing that is both chilling and intriguing in equal measures."

Last month, Foster opened up about her character Detective Liz Danvers, describing her as an "Alaskan Karen".

"Liz Danvers is awful," she admitted. "No two ways about it. She's an awful, awful character. But you see why."

Foster added: "You see where that came from and you see what she's struggling against and the turmoil that's in her and the protectiveness and the love that she has for her partner in the film [played by Kali Reis], her other trooper character."

True Detective: Night Country airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK. In the US, it airs on HBO.





