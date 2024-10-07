True Eagles fan Kylie Kelce still refuses to wear Chiefs gear, and it’s fantastic

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football, and it was a Kelce family affair. Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, was on the field, with recently-retired big brother Jason taking on his new desk duty as part of the MNF ESPN crew.

Also in attendance was Jason's wife, Kylie. A true Philadelphia Eagles fan, Kylie has always refused to wear the gear of any other NFL team, even if it's for her brother-in-law. On Monday night, Kylie donned a tee-shirt emblazoned with "Alright Nah," one of the catchphrases from the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast.

We love a loyal queen.

x.com

