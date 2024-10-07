True Eagles fan Kylie Kelce still refuses to wear Chiefs gear, and it’s fantastic

Caroline Darney
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football, and it was a Kelce family affair. Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, was on the field, with recently-retired big brother Jason taking on his new desk duty as part of the MNF ESPN crew.

Also in attendance was Jason's wife, Kylie. A true Philadelphia Eagles fan, Kylie has always refused to wear the gear of any other NFL team, even if it's for her brother-in-law. On Monday night, Kylie donned a tee-shirt emblazoned with "Alright Nah," one of the catchphrases from the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast.

We love a loyal queen.

