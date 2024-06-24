'Truly Shocking': Prankster Reveals Trump Rally Moment That 'Knocked Me Over'

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

A prankster who has been speaking to Donald Trump supporters outside the former president’s rallies for years said the latest event had an unexpected moment.

“I do wanna say something truly shocking that happened this week at a Trump rally in Wisconsin,” Jason Selvig, who is part of the Good Liars comedy duo, told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin over the weekend.

Selvig said and he and Good Liars partner Davram Stiefler have heard plenty of conspiracy theories pushed at Trump events.

“But this kinda knocked me over, just, I was shocked,” he said. “I talked to a Trump supporter and I said, ‘Who won the 2020 election?’ and they said ‘Joe Biden won it fair and square’ and I kid you not that was the first time I have ever heard that at a Trump rally. That is how ingrained the Big Lie is with Trump supporters.”

The Big Lie is a reference to the debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election pushed by Trump and his supporters.

See the full segment The Good Liars produced from that rally below:

