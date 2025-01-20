Trump 100: Listen to the first episode of Sky's brand new podcast

👉 Follow Trump 100 on your podcast app 👈

Sky News has released the first episode of its new podcast Trump 100 - a daily show covering President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

On Trump's inauguration day, Sky News' US correspondents Martha Kelner, Mark Stone and James Matthews discuss why the swearing-in ceremony has been moved inside, and what we can expect from his speech.

The trio will also talk about how his inauguration will compare to his first time around in 2017.

Plus, Mr Trump has said mass deportation will begin on day one of his presidency. The team discuss what this means as Martha heads to Chicago, the city described by Team Trump as "ground zero" for mass deportations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump 100 marks Sky's first podcast launch of 2025, and will be available through to Mr Trump's 100th day in the White House on 29 April.

Each 15-minute show will be released daily at 6am on all podcast platforms, and will feature an extended weekend edition published every Saturday.