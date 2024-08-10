Trump’s 270-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran

Owen Lavine
·2 min read
Drew Angerer
Drew Angerer

Politico reports that it was sent communications from inside the Trump campaign, including Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) 271-page vetting file, allegedly by an Iranian hacker.

The outlet said that it has been receiving anonymous emails containing internal communications from the Trump campaign. The campaign acknowledged the authenticity of the communications on Saturday, accusing “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” for leaking them.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Politico. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

“Another Iranian group, this one connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign from the compromised email account of a former senior advisor,” the Microsoft report stated. “The email contained a link that would direct traffic through a domain controlled by the group before routing to the website of the provided link.”

“Within days of this activity, the same group unsuccessfully attempted to log into an account belonging to a former presidential candidate,” the report added.

Politico reported that on July 22 it began receiving emails from an AOL account only identified by the moniker “Robert” that contained internal communications from the Trump campaign.

One email contained a 271-page report on Vance entitled “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES.” Robert told Politico they had a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions,” and when pressed for how they obtained them, Robert responded, “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.”

This is by no means a first for Trump. In 2020, a hacker hacked his X account by guessing his password, ‘maga2020!’

Trump has also allegedly been the target of an Iranian assassination plot which resulted in a Pakistani man named Asif Merchant, with ties to the Islamic Republic, being charged by the DOJ on Wednesday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • Lara Trump's Kamala Harris Attack Turns Into Massive Self-Own

    The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • Listen to what Trump supporter says will happen if he loses in November

    The “MisinfoNation” series returns with a new chapter in Donie O’Sullivan’s investigation into the pervasive surge of misinformation targeting American elections. Tune into “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” on Sunday, August 11 at 8pm ET/PT.

  • Trump ‘Can’t Tell’ If What He Says Is True or False Says Former Adviser

    A former Trump adviser is saying what many of the former president’s critics have been claiming for a while now, that he has lost sight of what’s true and what’s false.John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, claims that in his old boss’s mind, “the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”“He just can’t tell the difference,” Bolton told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who asked for his response to Trump’s wild

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Slams His Papers Over Media Taking This 'Insult' From Trump

    The MSNBC anchor ripped news outlets for making the "same mistakes" as 2016 following the former president's press conference.

  • Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp risks blowing the key state

    Twice in the last week, Trump teed off on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. One time, the former president even attacked Kemp's wife.

  • Reagan-appointed judge uses footnote to ding the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling

    A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • The press conference you should’ve been paying attention to while Trump rambled on about nothing

    One of Trump’s most devoted disciples is fighting to stay relevant — and things are getting nasty in Arizona. Eric Garcia reports from on the ground

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane was diverted but landed safely

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump traveled to Montana for a Friday night rally intended to drum up support for ousting the state's Democratic senator, but the former president's plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue, according to airport staff.

  • Trump is putting mass deportations at the heart of his campaign. Some Republicans are worried

    WASHINGTON (AP) — “Mass Deportation Now!” declared the signs at the Republican National Convention, giving a full embrace to Donald Trump’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history.

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.

  • Opinion: What I Fear Forced Jack Smith to Delay Trump’s Jan. 6 Trial

    Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoSome devilry may be afoot within the U.S. Justice Department as the usual aggressive pace of Special Counsel Jack Smith took an uncharacteristic time-out, asking to delay his response in the January 6 prosecution of former President Trump. Smith, who has repeatedly emphasized the public’s need to have answers about Trump’s election interference efforts prior to the election, had been ordered by Judge Tanya

  • Trump news conference: Old habits, new vulnerability

    Halfway through Donald Trump's news conference, one of his aides posted on X a montage of TV screens broadcasting it live. Once, it was a boast that Team Trump didn't have to make, but the visibility contest has changed. As the new Democratic ticket enjoys a honeymoon trip through the swing states, Mr Trump finds himself on the wrong side of a split-screen election campaign.

  • Veterans in Congress jump into Vance-Walz military record fight

    Veterans in Congress are taking sides in the battle over the military record of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who was recently accused of “stolen valor” by his rival vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). “When are @JDVance and [former President] Trump going to stop denigrating the men and women who honorably serve our…

  • Inside the Worst Three Weeks of Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

    The Aug. 2 dinner at the Bridgehampton, New York, home of Howard Lutnick, the Cantor Fitzgerald CEO, was a high-powered affair. Among the roughly 130 people who dined under an air-conditioned tent were some of Donald Trump’s wealthiest supporters, including billionaire hedge fund financier Bill Ackman, who sat next to the former president, and Omeed Malik, the president of another fund, 1789 Capital. Some guests hoped Trump would signal that he was recalibrating after a series of damaging mistak